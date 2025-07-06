ECOWAS Pre-Election Mission Consults Ivorian Stakeholders
By Roger A. Agana
July 4, 2025
An ECOWAS pre-election delegation led by Professor Theodore Holo conducted stakeholder consultations in Côte d’Ivoire on July 2-3, 2025.
The mission engaged with political parties including PDCI-RDA, CAP-CI, PPA-CI, and RHDP, alongside religious leaders and media representatives, according to official ECOWAS communiqués.
Professor Holo stated the team will forward recommendations to ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray for deliberation with current Authority Chair Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone. The consultations assessed electoral preparedness needs and institutional environments ahead of scheduled polls.
The delegation separately met Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Defense Minister Téné Birahima Ouattara. Holo emphasized dialogue between political actors to resolve electoral challenges, aligning with the Mahama administration’s regional peacebuilding priorities within ECOWAS frameworks.
No comments:
Post a Comment