Ghana Backs Local EV Entrepreneurs to Build Domestic Industry
By News Ghana
July 5, 2025
Ghana’s government will empower local entrepreneurs across the electric vehicle value chain to boost domestic content and sustainable job creation.
Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor announced targeted support for component manufacturing, battery recycling, and full-scale EV production during the KNUST-Hubei University Joint Research Centre launch.
The strategy prioritizes transitioning from semi-knocked down (SKD) to completely knocked down (CKD) vehicle assembly to deepen technology transfer and create high-skilled manufacturing jobs. In remarks delivered by Renewable Energy Director Seth A. Mahu, Jinapor emphasized that “local content is central to our transition strategy,” committing to position Ghanaian businesses as key transformation drivers.
Policy incentives include tax breaks, import duty exemptions for EV components, and dedicated green industrial zones. These measures aim to attract investment while enabling local companies to compete globally. Jinapor highlighted strategic public-private-academic partnerships, noting the KNUST-Hubei collaboration will provide critical technical skills and innovation platforms.
Battery recycling capacity forms a core pillar of the plan, aimed at reducing import dependency and advancing circular economy principles. The government envisions positioning Ghana as a regional EV leader through environmentally sustainable practices across the value chain.
Long-term objectives include creating a self-sustaining EV ecosystem integrated with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) markets. Ghana aims to become West Africa’s EV manufacturing hub by nurturing skilled labor and incentivizing domestic production. “We want Ghanaian businesses at the forefront of Africa’s electric mobility revolution,” Jinapor stated.
The EV push aligns with Ghana’s broader green transition, including plans to add 1,400MW of renewable energy to the national grid backed by $2 billion in investments. This infrastructure will support charging networks powered by locally generated clean electricity.
