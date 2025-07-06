Ethiopia's Flagship Nutrition Initiative Benefits over 1.4 mln Vulnerable Children
ADDIS ABABA, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government said more than 1.4 million vulnerable children have benefited this year from the country's flagship initiative that aims to address malnutrition.
As part of Ethiopia's efforts to address malnutrition and end stunting among children under the age of two by 2030, over 1.4 million children have benefited from the national nutrition initiative, dubbed Seqota Declaration, during the current Ethiopian fiscal year ending on July 7, state-run Ethiopian News Agency reported on Saturday, quoting officials at the country's Ministry of Health.
The flagship national initiative brings together key government sectors, involving the ministries of health, education, agriculture, water, women's affairs, and social development, in a coordinated effort to address child malnutrition and stunting.
According to the Nutrition Coordination Lead Executive Office at the ministry, the initiative has also supported more than 2.8 million pregnant and lactating mothers across the country, ultimately improving the health and nutrition outcomes of millions of vulnerable Ethiopian children.
The initiative, which initially targeted 240 districts identified as having high levels of malnutrition, later expanded to 334 districts, and has significantly improved child health and nutrition, the ministry said.
According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), malnutrition rates are alarmingly high in Ethiopia.
Expressing concern over the rising levels of hunger and malnutrition in Ethiopia, the WFP in April warned that over 10 million people are facing hunger and malnutrition across Ethiopia, including 3 million people who are forced from their homes due to conflict and extreme weather.
