Ghana Inflation Eases but Food, Utilities Strain Households
By News Ghana
July 5, 2025
Ghana’s headline inflation fell to 13.7% year-on-year in June 2025, the lowest rate recorded in over three years and the sixth consecutive monthly decline, according to official data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).
This marks a significant drop from the 18.4% reported in May. Despite this positive trend, the GSS cautions households against complacency, highlighting the persistent pressure from food costs and essential utilities like electricity and rent.
Food inflation remains a dominant factor, contributing 7 percentage points to the overall June rate. Official GSS guidance urges consumers to adopt strategic purchasing habits to manage budgets effectively. Recommendations include buying staple items in bulk, prioritizing locally grown produce, and selecting in-season vegetables, cereals, and proteins, which are experiencing comparatively sharper price reductions. These measures are seen as crucial for stretching household incomes further.
The burden extends beyond the grocery aisle. Official Consumer Price Index (CPI) data identifies rent, electricity, and refuse disposal as key inflation drivers within the utilities and housing category. Electricity costs alone surged by 139.3% year-on-year in June, while refuse disposal rose by 130.9%, and rent increased by 86%. The GSS consequently advises households to implement energy-saving practices to mitigate the impact of these steep utility increases on their monthly expenditures.
Significant regional disparities underline the uneven nature of the economic relief. The Upper West Region recorded the highest regional inflation rate at 32.3%, more than double the national average. Conversely, the Bono East Region posted the lowest inflation rate of 8.4%. This variation indicates that the experience of declining inflation differs markedly across the country.
While the sustained decrease in the national inflation figure signals a gradual easing of some economic pressures, the overall cost of living remains fragile for many Ghanaians. Continued vigilance regarding food spending and utility usage, alongside the adoption of recommended cost-saving strategies, will be essential for households to navigate the ongoing challenges and sustain the gains achieved through the recent disinflation trend.
No comments:
Post a Comment