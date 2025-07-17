Ethiopia’s Resolve Towards AU’s Emblematic Causes
July 17, 2025
Africa faces numerous challenges that significantly hinder sustainable development, including terrorism, military coups, internal conflicts, and the severe impacts of climate change. These issues disrupt daily life and threaten economic stability across the continent.
Many regions of Africa have been affected by conflict since their inception, leaving millions to endure the harsh consequences of war, which often appears cyclical.
As a result, Africa is frequently viewed not only as a place of tragedy but also as a site of normalized violence, complicating peace efforts.
To address these problems, the African Union (AU) has been working to promote harmony and development throughout the continent.
The AU aims to strengthen cooperation among African nations, focusing on governance, peace, and sustainable development.
By tackling critical issues, the AU aspires to create a more prosperous and integrated Africa where member states can collaboratively overcome shared challenges.
Despite the initiatives from African leaders through various continental and regional organizations, significant progress remains elusive.
During the AU’s 50th anniversary in 2013, a bold goal was set to silence the guns by 2020. However, this deadline passed without achieving its objectives, highlighting deep-seated grievances against governments.
In response, the AU extended its timeline to 2030, but experts express concerns about the effectiveness of its strategies.
Some reports indicated that the AU’s efforts to silence the guns may not meet their goals, especially with ongoing conflicts and foreign military presence posing significant challenges. While the AU’s commitment to peace is commendable, the realities on the ground suggest a different narrative.
The feasibility of reaching the 2030 target remains uncertain, underscoring the need for substantial efforts and resources to foster meaningful progress.
In this regards, Ethiopia is taking a leading role in driving discussions surrounding comprehensive reforms aimed at enhancing the AU’s efficiency, relevance, and capacity to address the continent’s evolving challenges.
The Ethiopian government, a steadfast advocate for Pan-Africanism, is actively pushing for a revival of the AU’s founding principles, emphasizing unity, self-reliance, and collective action.
The country also focused on improving decision-making processes, enhancing coordination among member states, strengthening the AU’s peace and security architecture, and promoting greater economic integration.
This commitment stems from Ethiopia’s deep-rooted dedication to Pan-African ideals and its recognition of the AU’s vital role in fostering peace, stability, and development across the continent.
The country’s historical significance as the host of the AU headquarters underscores its responsibility to champion reforms that will enable the organization to effectively serve the needs of its member states and the African people.
According to the reports, Ethiopia firmly believes a strong and effective African Union is essential for realizing the continent’s aspirations for prosperity, security, and self-determination.
One key priority of the reform agenda is to improve the AU’s financial sustainability and reduce its dependence on external funding. Ethiopia advocates for increased contributions from member states and the implementation of innovative financing mechanisms to ensure the organization’s long-term financial stability.
This approach would enable the AU to exercise greater autonomy in setting its priorities and implementing its programs without excessive influence from external actors.
Moreover, to strengthen the AU’s peace and security architecture, Ethiopia, with its long history of contributing to peacekeeping efforts in Africa, is promoting the development of a more robust mechanism for conflict prevention, management, and resolution.
An Ethiopian peace mission is ongoing in Somalia, aimed at bolstering the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The effort seeks to enhance ATMIS’s capabilities in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab militants, promoting greater stability and security in the region.
Furthermore, Ethiopia is working to strengthen military ties with its neighboring countries to ensure lasting peace in the region and across the continent. This initiative aims to combat terrorism and armed groups that threaten stability.
By fostering collaboration and sharing resources, Ethiopia seeks to enhance collective security efforts and promote a unified front against common challenges, ultimately contributing to regional peace and security.
This includes enhancing the AU’s early warning capabilities, strengthening its mediation capacity, and improving coordination with regional economic communities and other relevant actors.
The country further advocating for greater economic integration among African countries recognizing that deeper economic ties are essential for promoting sustainable development and reducing poverty.
Recently, Ethiopia has made efforts to collaborate with neighboring countries such as Kenya and Djibouti to enhance trade ties, strategically aimed at reducing food insecurity and fostering economic development throughout East Africa.
Through strengthening regional partnerships and improving cross-border trade, these efforts not only aim to ensure stable food supplies but also promote sustainable growth, benefiting communities and bolstering resilience against economic challenges on the continent.
Furthermore, Ethiopia actively supports the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services across the continent.
Ethiopia believed the AfCFTA has the potential to transform Africa’s economy, create jobs, and improve the lives of millions.
The AU reform discussions occur against a backdrop of significant challenges facing the continent, including armed conflicts, political instability, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
These challenges underscore the urgent need for a more effective and responsive AU that can provide leadership and support to its member states in addressing these complex issues.
Beyond security and economic growth, Ethiopia’s diplomacy extends to tackling humanitarian crises in East Africa, where conflict, climate change, and economic struggles displace millions. Moreover, Ethiopia is intensifying its climate change mitigation efforts, especially against droughts and floods.
Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative has planted over 40 billion seedlings in five years, combating climate change impacts. The massive reforestation effort aims to enhance environmental resilience.
Moreover, it is also sharing insights from its Green Legacy Initiative to boost environmental resilience in the region.
Diverse views among member states regarding the scope and pace of reforms necessitate consensus-building and compromise to ensure effective implementation.
Despite these challenges, Ethiopia remains optimistic that the AU reform agenda will ultimately succeed in transforming the organization into a more effective and relevant actor on the global stage.
The country is committed to collaborating with its fellow member states to overcome obstacles and ensure that the AU fulfills its mandate of promoting peace, security, and development across Africa.
The ongoing AU reform discussions represent a critical opportunity to revitalize the organization and ensure it is fit for purpose in the 21st century.
Ethiopia’s leadership in this endeavor reflects its unwavering commitment to Pan- Africanism and its belief in the potential of the African continent to achieve its full capabilities.
As the reform process advances, it is essential for all member states to work together in a spirit of unity and solidarity to build a stronger, more effective African Union that can serve the needs of the African people for generations to come.
BY FIKADU BELAY
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17, July 2025
