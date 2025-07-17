Melka Kunture, Balchit Prehistoric Site: A Window Into the Ancient Past
The Melka Kunture and Balchit prehistoric site was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List during the 64th session of the World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, just a year ago, in July 2024. This designation has reinvigorated both public and scholarly interest in the site, leading to a substantial increase in visitor numbers over the past year, according to the site manager. Ethiopia, long regarded as the cradle of humankind, has once again captured global attention with the inscription of the Melka Kunture and Balchit archaeological and paleontological site.
Located just 50 kilometers south of Addis Ababa in the Upper Awash Valley, this prehistoric site holds an extraordinary record of human evolution and cultural development spanning nearly two million years. It is known as the home of homo erectus. First discovered in 1963 by hydrogeologist Gerard Dekker, the Melka Kunture and Balchit site offers a rare glimpse into the lives of our ancient ancestors.
Tesfaye Tesema, Head of the Melka Kunture and Balchit prehistoric site, recently shared insights into the site’s significance with The Ethiopian Herald. According to Tesfaye, even before the UNESCO inscription, the site attracted local and international researchers interested in archaeological and paleontological studies. Following the UNESCO designation, it has become a hub for international researchers and an emerging tourist magnet. Tesfaye emphasized Ethiopia’s prominent place in the study of human origins, noting that this inscription marks a new chapter in Ethiopia’s tourism boom.
The Melka Kunture and Balchit site spans a 10 kilometer radius and comprises over 65 excavation sites. Ongoing research is currently underway at 30 of these locations by local and foreign researchers. “As research continues at the site, new discoveries are expected, as new findings have emerged over the past six decades,” Tesfaye stated.
Haileyesus Desta, a World Heritage Nomination Researcher within the Ethiopian Heritage Authority (EHA), told The Ethiopian Herald that the Melka Kunture and Balchit prehistoric site is one of the world’s most important archaeological locations for studying human evolution. Unlike other prehistoric sites, Melka Kunture contains evidence of all four Stone Age sequences.
Haileyesus added that the site is believed to have been home to homo erectus, with scientific evidence supporting the presence of three stages of human evolution: Homo erectus, homo heidelbergensis, and archaic homo sapiens. As a result, Melka Kunture has greatly enhanced our understanding of the evolutionary journey of hominines.
Citing research findings, Haileyesus noted that the site’s geological layers, dating from 500,000 to two million years, encompass evidence of all four major stone age technological phases: The oldowan, acheulean, middle stone age, and late stone age complexes. These discoveries chart technological advancements in tool-making and illuminate how early humans adapted to high-altitude environments and changing climatic conditions in the Ethiopian highlands.
In addition to human fossils, both Haileyesus and Tesfaye highlighted the wealth of findings from the era, including stone tools, animal bones, plant remains, and even animal and human footprints. These discoveries provide invaluable records of the prehistoric ecosystem and offer clues about the daily lives of our ancestors. As research continues, new findings emerge each year, making Melka Kunture and Balchit one of the few sites worldwide that preserves continuous evidence from all major phases of the Stone Age.
The site also features Ethiopia’s first open-air prehistoric museum, the second of its kind in Africa after Tanzania’s Laetoli site. This museum offers visitors an immersive experience, allowing them to explore ancient artifacts and fossil remains directly within the context where they were found. Exhibits include stone tools made from volcanic rocks, evidence of ancient fire use, and reconstructions of prehistoric habitats. By presenting these artifacts on-site, the museum bridges the gap between scientific research and public understanding, fostering a deeper appreciation for humanity’s shared heritage.
Additionally, there is an indoor museum that consolidates findings from the area. Melka Kunture Museum tour guide Birhanu Sime noted that the museum houses artifacts dating from 40,000 to two million years. The Melka Kunture Museum consists of four parts: paleontology, geology and volcanology, African prehistory, and stone tools and animal remains. Artifacts include tools used by ancient humans, animal remains, human remains, volcanic rocks, and other significant findings.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Melka Kunture and Balchit site attracted over 10,000 tourists annually, both local and international. However, the pandemic caused a sharp decline in visitor numbers. Despite these challenges, interest in the site among researchers remained strong, with fieldwork continuing even during difficult periods.
According to Tesfaye, following the site’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024, there has been a surge in tourist flow. The designation has revitalized both public and scholarly interest, leading to a significant increase in visitor numbers over the past year. The site’s registration by UNESCO, combined with its strategic location—only an hour’s drive from Addis Ababa—makes Melka Kunture an accessible and attractive destination for tourists eager to explore Ethiopia’s rich archaeological heritage.
The scientific importance of Melka Kunture and Balchit has drawn researchers from around the world, including teams from Spain and Italy who conduct annual field studies. These collaborations have led to significant breakthroughs, including the identification of transitional features in hominin fossils that clarify the evolutionary relationships among early human species.
The site’s stratified volcanic and sedimentary deposits offer a chronological framework for understanding not only the biological evolution of humans but also the development of cultural and technological innovations over hundreds of thousands and even millions of years. Such reconstructions are crucial for understanding how hominin groups adapted to environmental challenges, including fluctuating climates and high-altitude conditions, which likely played a role in shaping the evolutionary trajectory of our species.
As Tesfaye aptly put it, the site is not merely an archaeological and historical treasure but also a living classroom where scientists, students, and visitors can engage with the deep past. By blending research, education, and tourism, Melka Kunture serves as a model for how heritage sites can contribute to national development, fostering global scientific knowledge and serving as living testimonies to our ancestral evolution. It is located 50 kilometers from Addis Ababa, just three kilometers off the main road to Butajira.
