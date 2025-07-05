Ghana Rejects US Senator’s Debt Repayment Critique
By News Ghana
July 4, 2025
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has formally responded to U.S. Senator James E. Risch’s remarks regarding Ghana’s debt management priorities.
Ministry statements characterize the senator’s comments as inappropriate interference in sovereign financial decisions. The exchange follows bilateral talks in Washington involving Chinese debt obligations.
Official communications reference historical reparation claims while defending Ghana’s repayment schedule. Minister Ablakwa emphasized adherence to Kwame Nkrumah’s non-alignment principles in foreign policy conduct. The response clarifies that current fiscal challenges predate President John Mahama’s administration but remain under responsible management.
This diplomatic position aligns with the National Democratic Congress government’s commitment to balanced international engagements. Ghana maintains all obligations will be fulfilled per its economic recovery program, rejecting external pressure tactics.
No comments:
Post a Comment