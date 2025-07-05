Ghana Seeks Turkish Tractor Assembly Partnership
By News Ghana
July 4, 2025
Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, is advancing negotiations with Turkish manufacturer Hattat Traktör to establish a local tractor assembly plant.
Ministerial objectives focus on modernizing agriculture through machinery accessibility and import substitution. The initiative follows Opoku’s technical assessment visit to Hattat’s Istanbul facility, which produces 2,500 tractors annually.
Government communications confirm Hattat Traktör will support local partner 10G Globaltech Ltd in establishing Ghanaian assembly operations. Collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry aims to adapt machinery for local farming conditions while reducing import reliance. Tractors would be distributed via Farmer Service Centres, enhancing access for small-scale growers.
Minister Opoku emphasized alignment with national mechanization targets to curb post-harvest losses and expand commercial farming. The partnership intends to lower equipment costs, improve maintenance networks, and develop technical capacity. This agricultural industrialization push reflects President John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress administration priorities for rural employment and food security.
