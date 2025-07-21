IG Orders Security as Retired Cops Plan Pension Protests
21st July 2025
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun. Photo: Nigeria Police Force.
By Solomon Odeniyi
Retired police officers have reaffirmed their commitment to embark on a nationwide protest today, July 21, 2025, insisting that their action is devoid of any political agenda and solely focused on pressing for their exit from the pension scheme.
The development comes as the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, pledged to provide security coverage for the retirees and ensure the protest remains peaceful.
He warned against any attempts by political actors or miscreants to hijack the demonstration.
Speaking ahead of what they described as “the mother of all protests,” a leader of the group, CSP Manir Lawal (retd.), said the retirees resolved to go ahead with the demonstration despite warnings and past unfulfilled assurances.
Lawal, who is 67 years old, maintained that the group was acting out of long-standing frustration and dismissed insinuations that the protest was being influenced by external forces.
“The protest does not have any political undertone.
“Our concern is for us to be exited from the Contributory Pension Scheme. I am 67 years old. Many of us who are protesting are old people, and we can make informed decisions by ourselves.
“This time around, we are not accepting any promise. We are ready to die. We have been pushed to the wall. There’s no going back. We have massively mobilised and we are ready for tomorrow’s protest,” he said.
The protest, expected to take place in the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the federation, is being organised by retired officers under the CPS.
They claimed the scheme had left many of them impoverished and unable to meet basic needs after years of service.
Their demands included a complete exit of the Nigeria Police from the scheme, which they argue is unsuitable for members of the Force.
Reacting to the planned protest, the IG instructed Commissioners of Police across the country to sensitise serving officers on respecting the rights of retirees and ensuring the protest was handled with professionalism and dignity.
Egbetokun, in a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said “The Inspector-General of Police has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest within their jurisdictions, especially in the FCT and other states where formal notice has been received; provide adequate security coverage to our retired colleagues who have chosen to publicly express their grievances; prevent any hijack of the protest by miscreants, political actors, or non-retired agitators; sensitise officers and men under their command on the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, and the obligation to show utmost respect to our retired colleagues; while deploying intelligence and operational resources to protect lives, maintain public order, and safeguard institutional integrity.”
He described as “disheartening,” attempts by certain individuals to manipulate the legitimate concerns of retirees for ulterior motives, warning that such efforts undermined both the government and police leadership.
He said officers had been directed to ensure the protest remained peaceful, while protecting participants from possible hijack by miscreants or political actors.
He said, “It is disheartening to observe how certain actors have chosen to politicise a sensitive welfare issue, weaponising the legitimate grievances of our retired colleagues for ulterior motives.
“Their intent is not reform, but disruption. Their tactics involve twisting facts, inflaming sentiments, and sowing distrust in the public space.
“These actions do a disservice not only to our noble institution but to the integrity of public discourse in our country.
“We, however, remain focused on the real issue, which is the welfare of those who once bore the burden of national security with courage and honour.”
The statement said the call to exit the pension scheme was not a recent development.
According to him, successive Inspectors-General had backed the agitation, regretting that progress had been hindered by statutory limitations, inter-agency complications, and fiscal constraints.
“The agitation for improved police pensions, particularly the call for exit from the CPS, is not a recent development. It has spanned over a decade.
“Since 2014, successive Inspectors-General of Police have demonstrated empathy, engaged critical stakeholders, and provided institutional support for this cause.
“Yet, despite these earnest efforts, the desired outcome has remained elusive; not for lack of will, but due to entrenched legal provisions, fiscal limitations, and administrative bottlenecks,” he said.
Adejobi said the current police leadership was pursuing innovative short- and medium-term alternatives to alleviate the hardship faced by retirees.
The PUNCH journalist, Solomon, has five years experience covering crime, judiciary and defence beats.
