Nigerian Police Allege Hijack of Retired Officers’ Pension Protest
21st July 2025
By Solomon Odeniyi
The Nigeria Police Force has raised the alarm over attempts by certain individuals to hijack the ongoing peaceful protest by retired police officers demanding improved retirement benefits.
The protesters left the National Assembly to block the entrance gate of the Force headquarters.
The retirees have rejected pleas to vacate the police premises.
According to a post on X on Monday, the police said the integrity of the demonstration is being threatened by elements with ulterior motives who are allegedly inciting the retirees against peaceful engagement and promoting confrontation and disorder.
While acknowledging the legitimacy of the retirees’ demands, the police warned against the influence of disruptive actors attempting to exploit the situation for selfish or political gain.
The statement partly read, “The peaceful nature of the protest has come under threat as certain individuals with ulterior motives have attempted to hijack the movement. These elements are dissuading the retirees from embracing dialogue and are instead pushing for confrontation and disorder.
“The Nigeria Police Force urges all genuine stakeholders among the retirees to remain calm, law-abiding, and receptive to the peaceful resolution process already initiated. The IGP remains committed to engaging with them constructively and addressing their legitimate concerns with dignity and respect.”
The police said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed his commitment to personally address the retired police officers currently protesting for improved retirement benefits.
“The Inspector-General of Police has expressed his commitment to personally address the retired police officers currently protesting for improved retirement benefits. This assurance was conveyed through the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, who met with the retirees and informed them that arrangements have been made for the IGP to meet with them at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ” the post added.
