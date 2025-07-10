'Israel's' Ben Gurion Airport Comes Under YAF's Zulfiqar Missile Fire
By Al Mayadeen English
The Yemeni Armed Forces target Ben Gurion Airport with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile, disrupting air traffic and intensifying support for Gaza.
The Yemeni Armed Forces successfully carried out a precision military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport, otherwise known as the Lydd Airport, with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile, according to a statement by the YAF's spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, on Thursday.
Saree stated that "the operation successfully achieved its objective, triggering alarm sirens in over 300 towns and cities," not to mention "forcing millions of Zionists into shelters and halting all air traffic at the airport."
He added, "We are working to expand our supporting military operations and maintain the naval blockade until the aggression against the Gaza Strip ceases."
Yemeni missile crippled air traffic over 'Israel'
Early Thursday morning, air raid sirens sounded in occupied al-Quds and Tel Aviv following a missile launch from Yemen, while air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was also brought to a halt.
On its part, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that millions rushed to shelters after a missile launch from Yemen was detected.
The Yemeni Armed Forces continue their military operations in support of Gaza amid the ongoing genocide war, targeting the heart of the occupation entity with ballistic missiles while also intercepting vessels violating the ban on reaching ports in occupied Palestine.
Yemeni Navy sinks ETERNITY C ship
As part of their naval blockade on "Israel" until it stops its war on Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces sank the ETERNITY C ship, which was bound to the occupied Palestinian territories' Umm al-Rashrash port. The YAF published footage of the sinking.
The video, released by Yemen’s official military media, documented multiple attempts by the Yemeni Naval Forces to contact the crew of the ETERNITY C using the ship’s call sign D5DC2, with naval operators informing the vessel’s captain that rescue boats were en route and that a third ship, the BARYON, was also available to provide evacuation assistance.
Yemeni authorities stressed that the communication aimed to reassure the crew that their safety was guaranteed and that they wouldn't face harm if they complied.
This is the second ship the Yemeni Armed Forces have sunk within days, after previously targeting the Magic Seas in the Red Sea with two drone boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones in an attack that directly hit the vessel and left it completely submerged.
No comments:
Post a Comment