Six Rescued, 15 Missing After Houthi Attack on Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Surge in Red Sea attacks after months of calm potentially signals revival of Houthis’ campaign over Gaza war.
The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C in 2019 [File: Mike Cullom/AP Photo]
9 Jul 2025
Six crew members have been rescued from a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea, according to a European Union naval force, after an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
The assault, which sank the Greek-owned vessel on Wednesday, also killed at least four sailors and left 15 others missing, the Reuters news agency reported, citing maritime officials.
The Houthis said the attack on the Eternity C had been conducted on Monday using an unmanned boat and missiles, and was carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, to pressure the Israeli military to end its assault on the besieged enclave.
The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said that the Eternity C had been headed towards Israel, and that the Houthis had also “responded to rescue a number of the ship’s crew, provide them with medical care, and transport them to a safe location”.
The rebels released a video they said depicted their attack on Eternity C. It included a call for the crew to evacuate and showed explosions on the ship before it sank.
The United States Mission in Yemen accused the Houthis of kidnapping many surviving crew members from Eternity C and called for their immediate and unconditional safe release.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre (UKMTO), run by the British military, had said on Tuesday that the ship sustained “significant damage” and “lost all propulsion”.
UK-based security firm Ambrey told the AFP news agency that the badly damaged vessel had sunk off Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, which is under the control of the Houthis.
No comments:
Post a Comment