Mantashe Urges Parly Members to Support Police Corruption Inquiry
Mantashe said those implicated in alleged wrongdoing by KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will now be able to respond to the allegations of corruption and interference and clear their names.
Acting Police Minister Gwede Mantashe during the department's budget vote debate in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on 17 July 2025. Picture: Parliament/Zwelethemba Kostile
CAPE TOWN - Gwede Mantashe made his first appearance in Parliament as acting police minister on Thursday, where he urged members to support the judicial commission of inquiry into police corruption.
Mantashe was tabling the police’s budget in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.
Mantashe, the mineral and petroleum resources minister, was appointed acting police minister after Senzo Mchunu was placed on special leave.
He addressed the NCOP for the first time in his acting role and didn’t waste time addressing the judicial commission of inquiry.
He said his NCOP address came at a time when the leadership of the police is “under intense scrutiny” following the allegations brought to light by Mkhwanazi.
“These allegations are deeply concerning, and we welcome the announcement by his excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa, of a judicial commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the matter raised.”
Ramaphosa said an important principle of the commission is that those accused or implicated will now have a right to clear their name and respond to the allegations.
