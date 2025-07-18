The Presidency 'is Not an Implementing Department' - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has clarified the role of the Presidency and has told MPs that its role was not to fix roads or put people in prison.
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the debate on budget vote 1 on the Presidency in the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament, Cape Town on 17 July 2025. Picture: Parliament/Phando Jikelo
Ramaphosa said the Presidency was the government centre where strategy and government policies were coordinated.
The president was responding to parties following Wednesday’s debate into his Presidency budget in the National Assembly.
Political parties on Wednesday debated the Presidency budget in a seven-hour marathon session, criticising President Ramaphosa.
Most submissions by parties blamed the Presidency for the failing service delivery and persistent corruption in the country.
But Ramaphosa said the Presidency was not an implementing agent and rather monitored and coordinated government’s work.
"It is not an implementing department. The Presidency does not go around the country to fix roads or fix potholes. The Presidency does not deliver clinics or dispense grants. The Presidency, and indeed the president, does not try accused persons or put them in orange overalls."
Ramaphosa said he acknowledged that South Africans had grown wary of well-crafted plans and strategies and wanted to see implementation, hence the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation was created to monitor performance.
