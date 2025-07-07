Ramaphosa Commits to Personally Dealing With Claims Made by KZN Top Cop Mkhwanazi
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 7 July 2025. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his commitment to personally deal with the damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Sunday.
During an unprecedented speech, Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations about police leadership, claiming that senior-ranking officials were complicit in the cover-up of high-profile investigations into underworld figures in Gauteng.
Speaking from the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Ramaphosa admitted that he was caught off guard by Mkhwanazi's claims.
"This is not a matter that we should not give attention to. It is a serious matter, it has to do with the safety of our people but it also has to do with the rule of law."
Ramaphosa issued a stern warning to those found guilty of wrongdoing within the South African Police Service (SAPS).
"The police play a critical role in enhancing the rule of law, the safety of South Africans and that those that have done wrong should be dealt with and should be dealt with thoroughly in terms of our Constitution and our laws. So, this matter is going to be addressed."
