ANC's Mbalula: Mkhwanazi's Allegations 'Projecting Us As a Banana Republic'
Mkhwanazi held a media briefing in Durban on Sunday, where he alleged Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is complicit in the cover-ups of high-profile cases.
The ANC's national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu (left) and party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula (right), during a media briefing on 7 July 2025. Picture: Thabiso Goba/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that recent allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were tantamount to painting the country as a banana republic.
The ANC said that Mkhwanazi’s allegations must be investigated fully.
At a media briefing on Monday, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, said the party was against any political influence in police operations.
"We fully support the statement of the president that this matter is receiving attention, and the president will fully attend to this matter as it borders on lawlessness, projecting us as a banana republic, but at the same time, it is important that all those matters have been raised are attended to."
