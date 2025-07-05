The Ethiopian Herald: Symbol of Resilience, Consistency
July 3, 2025
T he Ethiopian Herald is 82 years old on Thursday, 3rd July. It was first founded to appear on a weekly basis and since 1958; it has existed as a daily. The first editors-in-chief were foreign citizens, but in 1960, the late Yacob Wolde Mariam became the first Ethiopian editor-in-chief, and since then, it has always been guided by nationals. We can only say: Happy Birthday! and Congratulations for reaching such a huge milestone at the service of Ethiopia in a world which is becoming more and more a dangerous place.
For 82 years, this reputed daily newspaper has served Ethiopians and foreigners alike reporting, reporting not only news but also the policies and programs of the Ethiopian government and its people, as well as a variety of other ‘columns’ and’ pages’. If we look back at history, the Ethiopian Herald was established when African countries were still under colonial domination, and it has also served as the voice of independent Ethiopia to Africans aspiring for independence.
One can say, it has contributed towards the liberation of many African countries, serving as a vehicle of expression and thoughts on African issues. It has spread the idea of sovereignty and independence for African countries. Ethiopian Herald, as its name clearly depicts, has lived up to its name, heralding the growth and development of Ethiopia and African countries across decades.
During the eight decades in which the Ethiopian Herald has lived, it has always tried to renovate, change itself, and grow with the times, updating itself with the ever-sophisticated technological advancements. For instance, it has expanded its scope and pages to up to 20 pages and, in certain cases, even more, depending on the occasion. It has begun expanding the columns and pages by including multiple daily and weekly articles such as ‘Law and Politics’, ‘Global Affairs’, ‘Arts and Culture’, ‘Society’, ‘Planet Earth’, ‘Environment’, ‘Business and Investment’, ‘Herald’s Guest’ and ‘Women’s Page’ as well as ‘Sports’. It has dealt with the spread of national and major international news in its pages because it reaches not only the national audience but also international ones.
The Ethiopian Herald also has pages that accommodate the views, opinions, and analysis of the best writers, academics, and experts who are willing to share their perspectives and insights with its readers on a multiplicity of issues of importance and relevance to the Ethiopian national interest.
Ethiopian Herald has always been a vibrant and vigorous advocate of the national interest strategically and has been helping to raise and disseminate the right image of Ethiopia across the world and not what certain foes of Ethiopia who try to tarnish its reputation as a peaceful and governed by international law and practice, a zealous contributor of troops to the UN to peacekeeping activities including its participation even in military campaigns such as in Korea in the early 1950s and Congo in 1960.
It presents stories that aim to attract international clients and investors, inspire tourists to come to Ethiopia, the ‘Land of Origin’ or the ‘Cradle of Mankind’, the ancient ‘Land of the Queen of Sheba’, and the owner of other glorious historical chapters that have happened through the centuries. Its page on “Business and Investment” has been dwelling at length, inviting experts in business and trade to write on the paper or be interested in shedding light on how Ethiopia could expand its investment ventures and enhance its trade relations with various members of the international agencies and missions’ directors and representatives.
The Ethiopian Herald has been at the forefront of letting these personalities express their views and expertise on Ethiopia’s relations with other countries and the way they view the Ethiopian government’s diplomatic overtures and relations with other international agencies.
Ethiopia is a very important diplomatic centre, and the Ethiopian Herald has always and relentlessly dealt with all the views and policies of the Ethiopian government as its main channel of communication to a large and varied readership. At the same time, however, the Ethiopian Herald has also written a lot on what should be done regarding the conservation of the environment, raising awareness on the negative results of climate change and what efforts Ethiopia has been exerting to that end on its page on ‘Planet Earth’.
The Ethiopian Herald has also covered all the most important events of the country, both at the national level as well as in the international sphere. For instance, it has covered the triumph of Ethiopia in the African Cup of Nations in 1962 in front of the former emperor. It has covered the win of Ethiopia in the CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) tournament, which it hosted at home in front of the then President, Mengistu Haile Mariam.
It has also covered all the Olympic Games and other major international sporting events in which Ethiopian athletes took part, and on several occasions have excelled, surprising countries that have the most advanced sporting infrastructure with immense financial investments.
The Ethiopian Herald is the only English newspaper that has existed for decades uninterruptedly on a daily basis and is unmatched even at the African level. Given that it is written in English, it has the potential of being read on every continent. What is more, with the widespread existence of Ethiopian embassies and consulates throughout the world, the Ethiopian Herald is spread in all these representations of Ethiopia and is read by foreign nationals. Besides, in the Ethiopian foreign missions, Ethiopian Herald is also spread in Ethiopia’s international hotels because it is considered a reliable source of government policies and outlooks that are put in place.
The editorial of the Ethiopian Herald is the centerpiece of the paper, dwelling on crucial official communication and points of focus for the government, written by senior staff and reviewed by the editor-in-chief. To flourish for more than eight decades, the Ethiopian Herald could be defined by one word: resilience. It has witnessed the changes of government in Ethiopia, but it has continued to be published every day except on Mondays. Other newspapers, magazines, and other publications and press products have been in existence in Ethiopia in the past decades, but only the Ethiopian Herald has survived the rough seas over the decades without lowering its quality and readability.
On the contrary, it has expanded its pages and has begun to be published entirely in colour, leaving aside the black and white version when it began its first publications. Many editors-in-chief have changed throughout the years, but the quality of the paper has always been of the highest standards.
The Ethiopian Herald has struggled side by side with the Ethiopian people when there were vital issues that have a bearing on the national interest. It has published many stories on the legitimacy of Ethiopia to have the right to use its natural resources, such as the Nile water and the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, GERD. From the very beginning of this flagship project, the Ethiopian Herald has continuously and clearly expressed and explained the position of the Ethiopian government on the issue in an unambiguous manner.
It has entertained the opinions and views of experts from all over the world on the issues of Ethiopia’s legitimate rights to use its resources to extricate its people out of poverty and backwardness. The Ethiopian Herald has also written extensively on Ethiopia’s need and right to have access to the sea based on international conventions, pacts, and principles without encroaching on the rights of others.
Furthermore, the Ethiopian Herald has had a huge place in Ethiopian diplomatic ventures and stories. It has been a major weapon and instrument to clearly explain and substantiate the government’s and people’s views. The Herald is not meant only for the Ethiopian audience but also international one because they rely on the Ethiopian Herald for their information.
What is more, the Ethiopian Herald has invited experts of all sorts to express their perspective on a number of issues of interest and relevance to Ethiopia and Africa, given that there are so many international agencies besides the headquarters of the African Union in Addis.
So many diplomats in Addis Ababa refer to the Ethiopian Herald for their information. Moreover, if they have something to say or communicate to a wide audience of international representatives of various agencies, they can use this paper and reach an extensive audience. The Ethiopian Herald is hence a reliable instrument of the dissemination of news, views, and perspectives from all corners.
From the imperial times up to the current Federal Democratic Republic (FDRE), the Ethiopian Herald has been a witness to history, punctually reporting on all the metamorphoses of the country. It has witnessed the work of the monarchy, the student movement that toppled the monarchy and substituted it with a new order led by the student movement and the strong arm of the military.
Moreover, the Ethiopian Herald has covered the stormy days of the country when there were various challenges that put the integrity and survival of the country in danger. The transition from the military rule to the EPRDF government, the promulgation of the new EPRDF constitution were also duly and extensively covered by Ethiopian Herald to the outside world who could not refer to the Amharic paper ‘Addis Zemen’ a kind of Amharic version of its English counterpart both published by the Ethiopian Press Agency.
Based on the laws of the country on mass media, Ethiopian Herald has entertained various news and opinions not necessarily always in support of the incumbent. Whenever there were writers who had their own views that differ from the official stance of the government, they were entertained to express their views freely. Writers who are not employed permanently by the paper also contribute their share of coverage and analysis of news.
However, it is clear that the Ethiopian Herald, just as other public media outlets, has always given priority to the national interest and has extensively written substantiating the policies and strategies of the government. It has covered the elections held in the country. It has also explained to the international audience the stance of the government and the true story behind the policies of the same.
In an age of social media, the Ethiopian Herald has been up to standard, furnishing reliable information from its trusted sources, contradicting the fake and baseless news by creating scoops so that they can get more viewers on YouTube and earn more income. There are many social media outlets that work for the enemies of Ethiopia, and it has been one of the mandates of papers such as the Ethiopian Herald to properly inform readers so that they get the true picture of the country.
The mushrooming of social media has widely opened the opportunity to those who trade by disseminating false and unfounded stories that are a threat to the sovereignty, law, and order in the country. And these are media outlets that have their origin abroad and are not governed by any laws of accountability. Thus, newspapers such as the Ethiopian Herald must make their presence felt in the digital world to counter these fake and dangerous stories.
In fact, one can now access the online Ethiopian Herald, and this is one of the ways in which it has been adapting and catching up with rapidly changing times. It has thus its social media means such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. It continues to update the international audience for news and opinions regarding Ethiopia. It is particularly active in inviting various leaders in African diplomacy to be interviewed on any issue they believe is important to the growth and prosperity of Africa, issues of international resonance.
For instance, ‘The Herald Guest’ is a very popular page that is assigned for coverage of personalities who have knowledge and experience in a wide variety of disciplines and initiatives. In the end, the Ethiopian Herald is a means of showing the world the true image of the country based on facts and not fiction. We wish the Ethiopian Herald to continue on this path and expand further its scope and readership.
BY FITSUM GETACHEW
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 3 JULY 2025
