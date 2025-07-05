Ethiopia is Harnessing Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Development
July 2, 2025
In recent years, Ethiopia has taken progressive steps in integrating nuclear science and technology into its broader national development plans. The country’s carefully guided initiative is firmly grounded in peaceful intentions and aligns with international frameworks such as regional development agendas and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Importantly, this effort is not driven by geopolitics or military ambition; rather it reflects a commitment to leveraging science for public benefits-to enhancing quality of life, promoting economic growth and securing a sustainable future.
This renewed interest in nuclear technology comes at a time when the world is once again recognizing the value of nuclear technology, and the technology is being used across the globe for various positive outcomes, ranging from producing clean and stable energy to advancing medical care, boosting agricultural productivity, and driving scientific innovation.
According to international data, nuclear energy is currently the world’s second-largest source of low-emission electricity after hydropower, accounting for nearly 10 percent of global electricity production, more than the combined output of solar, wind, and tidal power.
Likewise, nuclear energy is proving to be a transformative force in the agriculture sector, helping to tackle major challenges such as pest and disease control, the development of drought-resistant crop varieties, yield improvement, efficient soil and water management, and enhanced food safety.
Most notably, the role of nuclear technology in modern medicine is beyond words. It plays a vital part in diagnosing and treating life-threatening illnesses like cancer. Tools such as diagnostic radiology, nuclear imaging, and radiation therapy enable earlier detection, more precise targeting and more effective treatments. Without these innovations, early diagnosis, tailored interventions and improved patient outcomes would not be achievable. Simply put, diagnostic radiology and radiotherapy have now indispensable pillars of modern healthcare, significantly contributing to better health outcomes. And these days, despite its potential drawbacks, a renewed global interest is now emerging for nuclear technology, driven by its numerous invaluable advantages.
Despite the potential risks associated with nuclear technology, a renewed global interest is emerging, driven by its substantial benefits, paving the way for a new era of nuclear energy.
Ethiopia is also making significant investments to expand its use of nuclear technology, particularly in the medical sector for cancer diagnosis and treatment. With support from the IAEA, the country has enhanced access to radiotherapy and imaging services by acquiring advanced equipment and training healthcare professionals.
Speaking last Monday at the 2025 Rays of Hope Forum—an international initiative focused on expanding life-saving cancer care in low- and middle-income countries, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to the peaceful and safe use of nuclear science, particularly in the healthcare sector.
According to him, the country’s investments in nuclear science are strictly for peaceful and developmental purposes, particularly for the early detection and treatment of diseases. “Through these efforts, we aim to save lives and promote public health,” he added.
Indeed, Ethiopia’s nuclear journey aims not only to address current challenges but also to build a resilient and prosperous future through the application of nuclear technology. The goal is to advance the health sector, strengthen food security, improve education, and enhance national resilience.
However, while embracing the technology, it fully commits to using the technology solely for peaceful purposes, in line with international principles, cooperative frameworks and in full compliance with international regulations and safeguards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). By prioritizing transparency, safety, international collaboration, Ethiopia is not only building technical capacity but also reinforcing its commitment to global standards for responsible nuclear governance.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 2 JULY 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment