To Renew Commitment to Pan Africanism
July 3, 2025
Launched during the heyday of WWII, the Ethiopian Herald Newspaper is now celebrating 82 years of committed and resilient journalism. Born at a time when the country had no universities, no presence of international organizations except a few embassies, and no international businesses, the Ethiopian Herald reaffirms its unwavering commitment to championing the causes of the country and the African continent with all available capacity and resources.
At that time, the entire African continent was languishing under the yoke of colonialism. Many peoples in these colonies waged fierce battles for independence, while the world at large was engulfed in one of the most devastating conflicts in history—WWII. It was also the immediate aftermath of the brutal aggression by fascist Italian forces that had invaded the country, inflicting severe moral and material damage.
Against all these odds, the newspaper sprang from humble beginnings. Recognizing the urgency of establishing a media presence, the country did not wait for the “right moment” to train local journalists or acquire advanced office facilities. With what was available in that tumultuous era—alongside the support of foreign experts—the Herald began publishing reports on the most important events of the time, many of which remain monumental historical milestones today.
Over the decades, the Herald has carried out major journalistic work that supported the nation’s diplomatic efforts, celebrated its rich cultural and historical heritage, and more. True to its name, the Ethiopian Herald has amplified the country’s critical issues to foreign readers who otherwise had no access to the latest developments in Ethiopia. Indeed, it has served as an essential source of information and knowledge for global readers.
The Herald has never lost sight of Africa and other developing countries. Especially during the continent’s indomitable struggle against colonialism, as well as the civil wars and unrest that followed independence and the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), it has been the “voice of the voiceless.”
In the years and decades following the Cold War, the Ethiopian Herald has aligned itself with the evolving geopolitical landscape and national policy, ensuring the interests and concerns of the African continent receive proper attention. Today, it continues to work with unreserved dedication to protecting Africa’s interests in major global initiatives—climate change negotiations, climate financing, the African Continental Free Trade Area, Africa’s position in the UN Security Council, and bilateral ties with other continents and large economies.
After 82 years of service, the Ethiopian Herald is renewing itself, doubling down on its commitment to serve both the nation and the continent. Pan Africanism remains embedded in its DNA. Just as generations of Ethiopian people and leaders have upheld these ideals, so too will the Herald continue to pursue the causes of the nation and the continent as its primary agenda.
Today, the Herald calls on its esteemed readers, contributors, and extended family to join in its renewed journey toward amplifying the voices of Ethiopia and Africa for years and decades to come. As it marks 82 years of service, The Ethiopian Herald stands as a testament to journalistic resilience and national pride. Rooted in Ethiopia’s history and Pan-African ideals, it remains committed to amplifying the voices of the nation and continent. The Herald is not only reflecting on its legacy but boldly renewing its mission for the future. It calls upon all partners, readers, and contributors to walk alongside it in this vital journey.
