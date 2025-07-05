Agricultural Triumph: Fostering Economic Renaissance
July 4, 2025
Agriculture has long been the cornerstone of Ethiopia’s economy, and under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s stewardship, it has blossomed into an unprecedented success story. During yesterday’s 42nd regular session of the House of People’s Representatives, the Prime Minister highlighted a pivotal shift: Ethiopia achieved an overall economic growth rate of 8.1% last year, with projections showing 8.4% this year, driven largely by remarkable gains in the agricultural sector. These results underscore a bold strategy to propel Ethiopia from aid dependency towards shored-up self-reliance on home soil.
Central to this achievement is the transformation of Ethiopia’s arable landscape. The cultivated land area has surged from 26 million to 31.8 million hectares—a staggering increase of 5.8 million hectares in just one fiscal cycle. This expansion has translated directly into a crop production jump from 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion quintals, a testament to the tangible benefits of land prioritization and national commitment—an approximately 25% increase in production volume.
Success stems not only from fresh land but also from smart investment in infrastructure and land rehabilitation. Nearly 100 new irrigation dams are underway, contributing 24.7% to the sector’s overall growth, while over 50,000 hectares of acidic soils have been restored and brought back into productive use. The fruits of these efforts include surging output in wheat, rice, honey, milk, poultry and other commodities—all spotlighting Ethiopia’s shift from import reliance to domestic sufficiency.
The ripple effects on societal well-being are just as compelling. Of the 27 million recipients of the government’s Productive Safety Net Programme, 23 million have graduated from aid dependency, buoyed by improved agricultural yields. This wave of self-sufficiency embodies Prime Minister Abiy’s vision: “Ethiopia must overcome poverty through its own efforts rather than relying on aid.”
To cement gains and sustain momentum, the government has announced the imminent inauguration of six additional irrigation dams by September. These new facilities promise further productivity boosts, reinforcing agriculture as the nation’s engine of growth.
But even amid optimism, maintaining this trajectory demands vigilance. Expansion must be matched with investments in inputs—such as seeds, fertilizer, extension services—and targeted support for smallholder farmers and cooperatives. Environmental sustainability is equally critical. Expanding irrigation and cultivating new areas must be paired with water conservation, soil protection, and training for climate-smart farming practices.
Furthermore, thriving agriculture must link to markets. Farmers stand to benefit from strengthened supply chains, improved storage, processing facilities and expanded access to both domestic and export markets. Such integration empowers rural producers while stimulating broader industrial growth.
Education and research also feature prominently in the roadmap. Ethiopia’s success will depend on research institutions that develop context-specific crop varieties, pest management systems, and climate-resilient agricultural methodologies. Equally, embracing digital agriculture—mobile-enabled advisory services and market information—can empower farmers with real-time knowledge and extend the reach of successful practices.
From the local farmer to the national policymaker, Ethiopia’s agricultural turnaround is a collective achievement. It is an affirmation that targeted reforms—rooted in vision and underpinned by investment—can yield transformative results. Much like the corridor developments reshaping cities and towns, today’s rural renaissance is redrawing the country’s economic geography.
Prime Minister Abiy’s recurring emphasis on self-reliance isn’t rhetorical: in agriculture, it is demonstrably real. The 6.1% growth projected for this year’s farming sector bolsters the national growth trajectory and strengthens Ethiopia’s export capacity. With sustained political will and prudent investment, agriculture will continue to be the powerful engine driving Ethiopia’s inclusive development.
In conclusion, the agricultural achievements of the past year—doubled output, expanded cultivation and irrigational advance—are no fluke. They are the result of a strategic, multisectoral approach that marries infrastructure, policy reform and grassroots mobilization. As Ethiopia moves from vulnerability to productivity, the nation reaffirms that true transformation grows from the fertile relationships between land, labor and leadership.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 4 JULY 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment