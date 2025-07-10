Zimbabwe, Botswana Share Notes on Housing
Online Reporter
Herald
July 4, 2025
Sikhanyisiwe Ncube
ZIMBABWE and Botswana are strengthening collaboration in the provision of affordable housing, with the commitment reaffirmed in Harare yesterday.
This followed a courtesy call on National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda by Botswana’s Assistant Minister of Water and Human Settlements, Motsamai Motsamai.
The two ministers exchanged housing delivery strategies implemented in their countries.
Minister Soda outlined Zimbabwe’s progress under the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy and the country’s target of delivering one million housing units by end of this year.
He noted that 80 percent of the target has already been achieved under the framework of the National Development Strategy 1.
Minister Soda said the success was being driven through collaboration between Government and the private sector.
“We need to learn more about how you have rolled out affordable housing units to your people. We hope our entities will soon undertake visits to learn more about your delivery models,” said Minister Soda.
Zimbabwe’s Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP), a body akin to Botswana’s Housing Corporation, would participate in mutual exchange visits to share expertise.
Mr Motsamai elaborated on Botswana’s efforts to expand access to affordable housing, noting that this July has been earmarked for a groundbreaking ceremony that would mark the commencement of 61 000 new housing units across the country.
He added that agreements with investors had included a provision to ensure a minimum wage of P4 000or workers, allowing Batswana to benefit from employment opportunities created by the housing projects.
Mr Motsamai indicated that the national target was to construct 1 000 houses per constituency, including supporting social amenities.
He praised Zimbabwe for its ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy despite challenges such as sanctions and the El Niño-induced drought.
Mr Motsamai commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, saying they have grown from strength to strength over the years.
In response, Minister Soda expressed appreciation for the support Zimbabwe continues to receive from its neighbours.
“We rely on neighbours like you to give us strength. We have developed resilience and give credit to our neighbours for not shunning us. Thank you for standing with us,” he said.
Zimbabwe and Botswana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2020 focused on the provision of sustainable, affordable and functional low-cost housing.
The MoU outlines cooperation in areas such as the exchange of information and expertise, skills transfer and other collaborative initiatives based on mutual written consent.
Delegations from both countries have since conducted exchange visits to explore best practices and share experiences in modern building technologies.
Notable lessons for the Zimbabwean delegation included Botswana’s Goodhope Brick Moulding Community Empowerment Project, which uses Kalahari sands as the primary aggregate.
This model could potentially be replicated in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland North Province, particularly in Tsholotsho District.
The Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC), a statutory body, leads a government-initiated people-centred housing programme offered at subsidised rates.
A similar approach could be adopted in Zimbabwe through the recapitalisation of UDCORP or the establishment of a new housing delivery institution.
As part of implementing the MoU, the 4th Session of the Zimbabwe–Botswana Bi-National Commission held in February 2024 resolved that the Urban Development Corporation and Botswana Housing Corporation should meet to further explore collaborative best practices in housing delivery.
