Zimbabwe Farmers Rush to Floors as Tobacco Season Nears End
Online Reporter
Herald
July 7, 2025
Precious Manomano
Herald Reporter
AS the tobacco marketing season enters its final weeks, farmers are racing to deliver their crop amid fluctuating prices that are bringing heightened stakes and mounting pressure for them to secure the best possible returns.
This year’s season has seen notable increases in both volume and value, but farmers are now grappling with fluctuating prices that are causing concern as the auction floors prepare to close.
This week, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) reported a significant surge in tobacco deliveries, with farmers having brought in a staggering 326 242 859 kg worth approximately US$1 093 347 454.
This impressive figure marks a 48 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when 220 344 030 kg valued at US$758 141 316 was recorded.
The average auction price currently stands at US$3,65 per kg, while contract floors are seeing lower prices at about US$3,33.
The impending closure of the auction floors has left out many farmers, especially those who received late rains.
When The Herald visited the floors, long queues of trucks laden with tobacco bales were a common sight at the auction floors, as farmers rushed to beat the deadline.
Mr Zvondai Tanasiwa, a seasoned tobacco farmer from Headlands in Chiendambuya, stressed the urgency of the situation.
“I have almost 50 bales that need to be prepared for delivery. Since I started growing tobacco in 2000, this crop has transformed my life. I have been able to acquire various assets, including scotch carts, cattle, and I even built a house. All my children have gone to school using proceeds from tobacco. But with the auction season winding down now, I feel the pressure to get my bales to the floors before they close,” he said.
Similarly, Mrs Rudo Shumbayaonda from Odzi, who has delivered over 60 bales this season, expressed mixed feelings.
“I started growing tobacco in 2004. The income from this crop has allowed us to buy a house and a grinding mill. We now own 16 cattle. Tobacco growing has positively impacted my livelihood. At the beginning of this season, prices were promising, but as we near the end, I have noticed a significant decline. It’s disheartening, especially for farmers who are trying to make the most of their hard work,” she said.
Mrs Barbra Murema of Magunje echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of timely deliveries.
“Prices have dropped, and I urge farmers to deliver their tobacco early to avoid losing out on potential earnings. The competition is less fierce now, and that’s affecting what we can get for our crops. It’s crucial that we act quickly before the floors close for the season,” she said.
Premier Tobacco Auction Floors operations manager, Mr Sam Garabha, provided insights into the season’s performance.
“The marketing season started strong in March, and we’ve seen significant improvements in deliveries compared to previous years. Good rains played a crucial role in this, particularly in areas like Manicaland, where we’ve noted an increase in the hectarage planted. From the very beginning, we’ve continued to receive substantial amounts of tobacco from these areas, with late crops also emerging from regions like Karoi and Hurungwe. Overall, this has been a remarkable season,” he said.
However, Mr Garabha also acknowledged the challenges that farmers were facing as the season winds down.
“While the auction volumes and average prices have been better than last year, prices have begun to decline as some merchants reach their targets and start closing operations. This creates a situation where farmers are left feeling the impact of reduced competition, leading to lower prices. We still have tobacco coming in from Mashonaland Central,” he said.
The combination of increased volumes, fluctuating prices, and the looming closure of auction floors creates a season filled with both promise and uncertainty. For many, tobacco remains a lifeline, and as they navigate these challenges, they continue to rely on their resilience and determination.
