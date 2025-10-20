'A Battle of Invaders': Revisiting South Africa's First Boer War
Celeste Martin
20 October 2025 | 10:43
The First Boer War of 1880 to 1881 has been described as a short but defining conflict that reshaped South Africa’s political landscape.
"It's just simply a war of invaders at the expense of the disposition of black people."
Historian Zikhona Valela says the war, fought between Boer settlers and British colonial forces in the Transvaal, lasted less than three months but left a deep mark on the region.
"The context really is colonial expansion and sort of a solidification of British influence. When we think of this particular war, we have to place it as well within this agenda that had been happening throughout the late 18th century through to the 19th century."
It erupted after Britain’s 1877 annexation of the South African Republic and ended with Boer forces reclaiming limited self-rule through the 1881 peace settlement.
Valela explains that the Boers’ unexpected victory at the Battle of Majuba Hill challenged Britain’s image of military supremacy and exposed the heavy costs of its global empire.
She describes the war as 'a battleof invaders,' noting that both sides were fighting over land already taken from African communities, a dispossession that would define South Africa’s later history.
Though the conflict was brief, its consequences were far-reaching.
It strengthened Boer nationalism and laid the groundwork for renewed hostilities in the far bloodier Second Boer War nearly two decades later.
Valela says the ideas of self-overnance and entitlement born in 1880 echoed through the creation of the Union of South Africa in 1910 and into the apartheid era that followed.
