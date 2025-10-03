Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 Discussing the History and Current Affairs of the West African State of Senegal
To watch this episode in its entirety just go to the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSD38myKsTM
By Youri Smouter
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
On the program we return to our all-things Africa edition our journey across the continent and looking at the history and current affairs of each nation.
We now explore the West African country of Senegal!
And who better to teach us about this country or any African country then our returning champion the brilliant historian and journalist and anti-imperialist activist Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and also a frequent contributor to Black Agenda Report who will be our guide on this trip to Senegal’s history and current affairs.
No comments:
Post a Comment