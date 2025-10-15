Cameroon Civil Society Calls for Respect of People’s Will after Presidential Polls
October 15, 2025
By Boris Esono Nwenfor
The statement, signed by several prominent civil society leaders called on authorities to respect the will of the people and ensure transparency
BUEA, Cameroon – A coalition of civil society organisations has issued a preliminary statement raising concerns over widespread irregularities observed during Cameroon's October 12 presidential election. The statement, signed by several prominent civil society leaders on Monday, called on authorities to respect the will of the people and ensure transparency as vote counting continues nationwide.
The coalition's Election Observation Mission (EOM), which deployed observers across all ten regions, cited delays, intimidation, and procedural lapses as key issues that marred the electoral process in several areas. Among the reported irregularities were the late publication of voter lists, the presence of deceased persons on electoral rolls, delayed openings of polling stations, and the unequal distribution of ballot papers.
The observers also reported low representation of political party agents, incidents of violence, and attempts at ballot box stuffing. Particularly alarming, the statement noted, were clashes in Garoua between supporters of candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary and security forces, which resulted in multiple injuries and the burning of a gendarmerie vehicle.
In parts of the North West and South West regions, several polling stations were relocated to safer zones, which the observers said prevented many citizens from voting. There were also accounts of security forces restricting observers and voters from monitoring or filming vote counting in certain polling stations in Buea, Bamenda, and Mutengene, raising concerns about transparency.
Despite these challenges, the mission acknowledged positive aspects of the process. These included the overall good preparation by Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), orderly voting in conflict-affected regions, and the responsible conduct of security forces in most polling centres. The observers also commended the high level of citizen engagement and significant media coverage during the campaign period.
While estimating voter turnout between 38, the coalition urged electoral and administrative authorities to act responsibly and safeguard the integrity of the results.
While estimating voter turnout between 38% and 45%, the coalition urged electoral and administrative authorities to act responsibly and safeguard the integrity of the results. “Those who went to the polls made their choice,” the statement read. “We call on the authorities involved in the compilation of results to exercise absolute responsibility and respect the will of the sovereign people.”
The civil society groups further condemned reported intimidation and movements of security forces around candidate Issa Tchiroma’s residence, describing the incidents as “unacceptable.” They called on the National Vote Counting Commission to demonstrate full independence and ensure that final results reflect “the true expression of the polls.”
The statement was endorsed by representatives of several leading civil society organisations, including Nouveaux Droits de l’Homme Cameroun, REDHAC, Mandela Centre International, FIPDHD, CRADIF, Plateforme de la Société Civile pour la Démocratie, Conscience Africaine, Positive Generation, and Action de Solidarité pour le Développement et la Démocratie.
The Election Observation Mission announced that a detailed report will be published in the coming days, providing a comprehensive analysis of the electoral process and recommendations for future reforms.
