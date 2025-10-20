Chinese Doctors Provide Free Medical Consultations for Vulnerable Children in Togo
Source: Xinhua| 2025-10-19 15:32:00|Editor: huaxia
LOME, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 28th Chinese medical team in Togo on Saturday held a free medical consultation and donated medicines for vulnerable children in a village near Lome, the Togolese capital.
A total of 32 children from the "Lueur d'Espoir" (Ray of Hope) orphanage in the village of Yope Kope, located about 60 km northwest of Lome, received general, trauma, surgical and ophthalmologic check-ups.
The initiative was part of the "China-Togo Solidarity Medical Consultations 2025" project, launched in March under the theme "Acting Together for a Better Future for Children."
Guo Juanjuan, head of the 28th Chinese medical team, expressed satisfaction with the successful consultations, noting that her team will "always remain attentive to children in need."
She said the Chinese medical mission is committed to fostering lasting friendship with the African people by offering its professional expertise in the spirit of friendship and compassion to preserve patients' hope.
One of the beneficiaries was 10-year-old Moumoune Dado, who suffers from a condition requiring surgery, along with two other children. She said she is delighted to learn that Chinese doctors will perform the surgery free of charge to relieve her pain.
Tokpo Tawa Sefako, director of the orphanage, said she is "very happy" that her center has been chosen for the volunteer consultations, which provide a health assessment for each child.
"This is valuable assistance, especially with the donation of medicines," she said.
No comments:
Post a Comment