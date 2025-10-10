Chinese FM Slams Taiwan Regional Leader’s ‘Double Ten’ Speech, Warns Foreign Politicians Against Supporting ‘Taiwan Independence’
By Global Times
Oct 10, 2025 04:52 PM
Guo Jiakun
Asked to comment on Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's "Double Ten" speech on Friday, in which he again spread "Taiwan independence" rhetoric, absurdly asked the mainland to "stop distorting UN General Assembly Resolution 2758," and extravagantly claiming he will "strive to maintain the status quo and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that Lai's remarks invert right and wrong, confuse public perception, and recycle the false narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism."
By rehashing the same old lines and peddling the separatist fallacy of "Taiwan independence," Lai distorts historical facts and flouts international consensus, once again exposing himself as a stubborn troublemaker, a danger-maker, and a warmonger, Guo said at a regular press briefing.
Guo stressed that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory — that is the real status quo across the Taiwan Straits. The greatest threat to peace and stability in the Straits today is separatist "Taiwan independence" activity and external interference, the spokesperson noted.
Lai's authorities, by fabricating lies and pushing for "independence" through military means and resisting reunification by force, will only drag Taiwan island into the abyss of armed conflict. To preserve peace and stability in the Straits, the one-China principle must be upheld unequivocally, and all forms of "Taiwan independence" must be firmly opposed, Guo said.
The Taiwan question is China's internal affair, opposing any attempt to create "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and supporting China's realization of complete reunification, are obligations arising from the international community's adherence to the one-China principle, said Guo.
Guo noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration. International legal instruments such as the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender confirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan. Taiwan's restoration to China is an important achievement of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.
UNGA Resolution 2758 resolved politically, legally and procedurally the question of China's representation at the United Nations, including Taiwan. It not only solemnly confirms and fully embodies the iron rule of the one-China principle, but also serves as a hard truth for maintaining international order. Any attempt to distort history or challenge UNGA Resolution 2758 not only violates China's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also challenges the authority of the United Nations and the post-World War II international order. It is a blatant reversal of history and is extremely absurd and dangerous, Guo said.
The spokesperson further noted that China consistently and firmly opposes any official exchanges between countries that have diplomatic relations with China and Taiwan island.
He urged the small number of foreign politicians who visit Taiwan island to stop interfering in China's internal affairs immediately and to cease condoning or supporting separatist "Taiwan independence" attempts. These erroneous words and actions, whether driven by personal gain or sinister attempts to use Taiwan to contain China, are gravely miscalculated and will inevitably be crushed and bloodied in the face of the historical trend toward China's complete reunification, Guo said.
