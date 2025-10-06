Ethiopia Green Legacy Initiative Boosts Biodiversity, Food Sovereignty: EBI
Addis Ababa, October 5, 2025 (ENA) -- The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute (EBI) has announced that the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) is yielding significant opportunities to advance food sovereignty, foster sustainable economic growth, and enhance biodiversity conservation.
Director General of the EBI, Karta Kaske, told ENA that the institute is significantly stepping up its efforts to conserve biodiversity.
He emphasized the crucial role of GLI in maintaining soil fertility, bolstering food security, and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.
According to Karta, ongoing soil and water conservation activities are revitalizing ecosystems, which, in turn, is directly contributing to increased agricultural production and productivity.
He further emphasized that the strategic use of improved crop varieties and modern agricultural technologies is essential for achieving long-term food sovereignty while simultaneously protecting the environment.
Regional officials have also reinforced the positive assessment of the GLI.
Director General of the Oromia Environment Protection Authority, Seyfedin Mahadi, noted the program's success in restoring degraded ecosystems and promoting food security through widespread tree planting.
Similarly, Mengesha Awraris, Head of the Amhara Regional State Environment and Forest Protection Authority, commended the initiative's positive impact on biodiversity and land restoration.
Abraham Mecha, Head of the Central Ethiopia Regional State Forest and Environmental Protection Development Bureau, also praised the program, stating that the GLI has created crucial opportunities to enhance productivity by improving ecosystems and biodiversity.
