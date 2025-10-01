GERD Stands as A Proud Legacy Honored Across Generations: Ethiopian Heritage Authority Director General
Addis Ababa, October 1, 2025 (ENA)— The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a historic development milestone, equal in significance to the glorious victory of Adwa won by our ancestors’ blood, Ethiopian Heritage Authority Director General Abebaw Ayalew said.
GERD was inaugurated in early September 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, African and Caribbean leaders as well as heads of regional and international institutions.
The director general told ENA that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a distinctive emblem of developmental heritage, reflecting a shared history and a unique narrative crafted by the Ethiopian people.
Abebaw noted that Ethiopians have diligently preserved their natural, cultural, and human-made heritages for millennia, demonstrating their perseverance in preserving their identity as a people deeply rooted in tradition and values.
He added that the historic victory gained at Battle of Adwa by the sacrifice of our ancestors, stands as a testament to the enduring struggle against oppression.
Similarly, GERD embodies the aspirations of those who fought for progress and development, symbolizing the unity and collective identity of all Ethiopians, he stressed.
Ethiopia is a Land of Origin, comprising tangible and intangible heritages--religious, cultural, historical natural assets, positioning the country as representative of heritages at global level, he said.
These invaluable assets position Ethiopia as a leader in cultural preservation, he noted, highlighting its significant role on the world stage.
Engaging citizens in the preservation of heritage would be crucial for fostering social and economic collaboration as well as national unity.
He emphasized the need to pass on national heritages to the future generation by safeguarding our religious, cultural, historical, and natural heritages thereby showcasing them as the global cultural exchange.
The authority, in collaborating with various stakeholders, will continue to monitor, preserve, and enhance the heritage sites, ensuring they are safeguarded for future generations.
