Israeli Military Leads Palestinians Into ‘Brutal Ambush’ by Illegal Settlers: Journalist
Monday, 20 October 2025 8:49 AM
This file photo shows Israeli forces accompanying and protecting violent illegal settlers at an unidentified location in the occupied West Bank as the latter group wages aggression against Palestinians.
In an outrageous incident in the central part of the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have led Palestinian olive pickers into a “brutal ambush” by around 100 illegal settlers, who attacked the victims with blunt instruments, an American journalist has revealed.
The incident took place in the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya during the first day of the olive harvest, Brooklyn-based author and reporter Jasper Nathaniel, who reports on Israeli occupation of the West Bank and personally documented and recorded the aggression, wrote on X.
He reported “many injuries, including a woman knocked unconscious with a club and beaten repeatedly."
“These people need to be in prison by tomorrow,” he added, referring to the troops and the aggressive settlers.
“And the people of this village, and all across Palestine, need to be protected. Enough is enough.”
Israeli incursions and attacks have escalated across the West Bank in recent days, amid numerous reports of arrests and assaults.
In a post on X on Friday, the United Nations human rights office said more than 1,000 Palestinians had been killed, predominantly by the Israeli military as well as the settlers, over the past two years.
It added that the perpetrators would use live ammunition on almost two-thirds of Palestinians, with more than a third of Palestinians being shot in the head or the upper body.
Nathaniel, meanwhile, said he had asked the American embassy for “protection” from the aggressors, only to receive a blunt answer in the negative.
“When I sent the embassy the video and asked for protection for me and everyone else in Turmus Ayya, they literally said no,” he wrote.
“If I am killed in the West Bank, please know that I blame you personally Mike Huckabee,” the journalist remarked, referring to the American ambassador.
Nathaniel’s comments verified many similar accounts about the US’s withholding protection from either Palestinian-Americans or Americans joining anti-Israeli protest in the occupied territories or documenting Israeli aggression.
‘My son was an American; where is your ‘America First’ now?’: Father of slain Palestinian-American asks Trump
‘My son was an American; where is your ‘America First’ now?’: Father of slain Palestinian-American asks Trump
Kamel Musallet, whose 23-year-old son Sayfollah was beaten to death by illegal Israeli settlers last week, questions the silence from President Trump.
Earlier this year, Kamel Musallet, whose 23-year-old son Sayfollah had been beaten to death by illegal settlers under heavy police protection, said the silence from President Donald Trump and other American officials exposed a painful double standard.
“If he’d been Israeli-American, they’d be on top of it. But because he’s Palestinian-American, it’s like two different worlds,” Kamel told the Zeteo media outlet in an interview that was published on July 15.
