Khartoum Ministry Documents RSF Crimes Against Women
20 October 2025
An army soldier talks to women on a street in Khartoum on June 6, 2023, AFP photo
October 19, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – A Khartoum state ministry is compiling a record of crimes committed against women by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a government minister said on Sunday, amid ongoing reports of widespread violations.
Siddig Farini, the Minister of Social Development for Khartoum State, said the register includes cases of rape, sexual slavery, and murder committed by the RSF since the conflict began.
“The record includes cases that were subjected to the most heinous crimes at the hands of the RSF militia, where women were taken to unknown locations,” Farini stated while addressing a group of female student survivors.
He said the crimes reflected a war that targeted Sudan’s family and social structure, and he pledged to find immediate solutions for the students’ problems.
The students had fled Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, to continue their studies at the West College of Science and Technology, which moved its campus to Omdurman after RSF fighters seized and looted its original premises.
The students reported facing violations by RSF fighters during their perilous journey from Nyala to Omdurman.
Another official praised the students’ determination. Saad al-Din, the acting Director-General of the Ministry of Culture and Information, called their journey to continue their education “a true heroism, no less significant than the heroism of those who took up arms to defend the homeland.”
