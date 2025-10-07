Palestinian Resistance Fighters Attack Occupation Forces in Gaza; Six Israeli Troops Injured
Tuesday, 07 October 2025 11:58 AM
Israeli media outlets are reporting that at least six troops have sustained injuries after Palestinian resistance fighters launched a new ambush against the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Hebrew-language website Hadashot Be’Zaman, Hamas fighters carried out retaliatory raids on Israeli army positions and fortifications across the besieged territory on Tuesday.
The report pointed to a serious “security incident” this morning, where resistance fighters fired gunfire and rockets at an Israeli military outpost.
Six soldiers were injured after the attack, including three who are in “serious condition.”
Following the operation, Israeli military helicopters were seen flying over the area to evacuate casualties.
The aircraft evacuated the three critically injured soldiers to Tel HaShomer and Soroka hospitals in the Israeli-occupied territories. Two of them were urgently transferred to Soroka Hospital, while one person, whose condition was unclear, was transferred to Tel HaShomer Medical Center.
This comes as hospital sources say at least eight Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire across Gaza since dawn.
Al-Amal Hospital officials said a child was killed and many Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis.
According to Gaza’s ambulance and emergency officials, at least seven Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli fire near aid distribution centers in southern Gaza.
The Gaza Health Ministry says what is happening in the blockaded coastal sliver is not just “a humanitarian crisis” or “long record of crimes” committed by Israel, but “a complete and deliberate collapse of the foundation of human existence represented by the health services system”.
In a statement on the Telegram messaging application, the ministry said the healthcare system has been subjected to “devastating and fatal blows that have struck at the very nerve of the nation.”
“These crimes have earned the description of health genocide, given the catastrophic indicators that have ravaged the health and humanitarian landscape in the Gaza Strip,” it stressed.
The Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, dismissing international appeals for a ceasefire, resulting in the deaths of at least 67,173 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.
The unrelenting airstrikes have ravaged the region and caused significant food shortages.
