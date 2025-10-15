South African Closing Arguments Continue in Luthuli Inquest
Chief Albert Luthuli
14 October 2025
allAfrica.com
Evidence Leader Challenges 1967 Finding in Closing Arguments at Luthuli Inquest
Evidence leader Advocate Annah Chuene is expected to continue presenting closing arguments in the reopened inquest into the death of former African National Congress (ANC) leader Inkosi Albert Luthuli, reports SABC News.
The inquest is being held at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. The first inquest in 1967 found no criminal wrongdoing.
Several witnesses, including members of Luthuli’s family, have testified in the current proceedings.
Chuene is set to point out more discrepancies in the findings of the original inquest.
