Sudanese Army Drone Strikes Kill 7 in Darfur Market, Hit RSF Sites
19 October 2025
Sudanese army drone hits Saraf Omra in North Darfur on October 19, 2025
October 19, 2025 (EL GENEINA, Saraf Omra) – At least seven civilians were killed and others injured in an airstrike on a market in North Darfur on Sunday, while army drones attacked at least two sites in West Darfur’s capital, El Geneina, including an RSF-led administration building, eyewitnesses said.
The attack on El Geneina, under RSF control since the war’s early months, comes a day after an RSF commander, Colonel Musa Hamed Ambelo, announced plans to attack the border localities of Karnoi, Um Baru, and El Tina.
Local sources in Saraf Omra, North Darfur, told Sudan Tribune that a drone strike on the city’s main market killed at least seven civilians and injured six others.
The sources said the bombing also hit a fuel station and the industrial area, destroying several RSF combat vehicles and motorcycles.
The RSF has been mobilizing fighters in Saraf Omra for planned attacks on army-controlled areas, including Wadi Seira, Abu Gamra, and Karnoi, according to reports from the area.
In El Geneina, a Sudanese army drone struck the civil administration headquarters during a security meeting between RSF leaders and the head of the administration, al-Tijani Karshom, military sources and eyewitnesses said.
Eyewitnesses said the drone strikes also targeted an RSF ammunition depot, causing large explosions and thick plumes of smoke.
The latest attacks follow a violent RSF assault on the North Darfur town of Abu Gamra on October 15, which forced many civilians to flee to Chad. A joint force of the army and allied groups later retook the town after heavy fighting.
