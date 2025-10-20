Sudan’s Foreign Minister Says Roadmap is a Priority, Seeks Partnerships for Reconstruction
19 October 2025
Sudanese foreign minister speaks at the Aswan Forum on Oct 19, 2025, Egyptian FM photo
October 19, 2025 (ASWAN) – Sudan’s government has made implementing a peace roadmap its top priority, Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salih said on Sunday, adding that the country is seeking international partnerships for reconstruction.
Salih was speaking at a special session on Sudan during the fifth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, attended by high-level international and regional officials.
He said the roadmap, adopted by the Sovereign Council, provides a national path to secure peace, rehabilitate infrastructure, and restore essential services like roads and education.
Under the plan, proposed in March, Sudanese authorities are open to talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the condition that the group withdraws from all cities and gathers its forces in camps in Darfur to negotiate its future. The roadmap also calls for a UN-led international role to stop weapons from reaching the RSF and to oversee the peace process.
“Sudan is seeking effective regional and international partnerships to advance recovery efforts,” Salih said, adding this would enhance regional and global security.
He praised Egypt for hosting the session, calling it a reflection of Cairo’s commitment to Sudan’s stability and state institutions.
Salih stated that the appointment of a technocratic government, led by Prime Minister Kamil Idris, reflects “a hope of ending the war and moving towards reconstruction.” He called on the international community to condemn violations by “terrorist militias” and reject the mobilization of mercenaries, calling it a direct threat to regional peace.
Egypt: No military solution
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told the forum his country’s stance is based on a rejection of military solutions and foreign interference in Sudan.
“Egypt adheres to the principle of one state, one authority, one weapon,” Abdelatty said, adding that a humanitarian truce is a necessary step towards a permanent ceasefire. He stressed that any solution must be Sudanese-led and nationally owned.
Other key officials at the session included UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, UN envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, EU envoy for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber, and African Union envoy Mohamed Ibn Chambas.
Discussions focused on achieving a sustainable end to the conflict, options for an effective ceasefire, and post-conflict priorities, including the international community’s role in supporting a Sudanese-owned reconstruction effort.
