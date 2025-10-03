US Special Operations Command General Retires
by Filip Timotija
10/03/25 12:41 PM ET
The head of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Gen. Bryan Fenton, retired from his role Friday.
“As I hand over the reins, I do so with the utmost confidence in your ability to continue this vital work. The future of USSOCOM is bright because of our people, our commitment to winning and our relentless drive to transform,” said Fenton, who was the 13th commander of USSOCOM, in a letter that was published by the command Thursday.
“Thank you for your dedication, your service and your unwavering commitment to excellence. It has been my greatest privilege to serve among you and as your commander,” Fenton added.
USSOCOM is a command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., that trains, organizes and equips special forces from the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to conduct missions against “state and non-state actors all to protect and advance U.S. policies and objectives.”
Fenton has served as the commander of USSOCOM since August 2022. He succeeded Gen. Richard D. Clarke, a retired four-star Army general.
In the letter, Fenton, who was a commander of Joint Special Operations Command in Fort Bragg, N.C., praised service members, contractors, civilians and others for being willing to go “above and beyond the call of duty to protect our Nation and its interests.”
“Over the past three years, we have faced a rapidly evolving global security environment. Despite the complexities and uncertainties, you have consistently demonstrated the ability to adapt, innovate and overcome,” the commander wrote.
On Tuesday, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, Gen. Thomas Bussiere, announced his retirement from the post for “personal and family reasons.”
“FWIW, Gen. Fenton was planning on retiring, it was not tied to SecWar’s speech,” Kristina Wong, an adviser to the Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, said Thursday evening on social platform X.
Hegseth gave a speech to top U.S. military officials on Tuesday in Quantico, Va., announcing higher fitness standards, including for top generals, and altering the internal complaint and investigation process.
In August, the Senate greenlighted the nomination of Navy Vice Adm. Frank Bradley as Fenton’s successor.
No comments:
Post a Comment