Venezuela Ratifies Peace Diplomacy in the Face of New Colonization Attempts
President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed the determination to defend the dignity, the right to life, peace and the existence of our peoples
Nicolás Maduro recalled the foundations of Bolivarian diplomacy, legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez. Photo: Presidential Press.
October 3, 2025 Hour: 7:02 pm
The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ratified this Friday, October 3, the anti-imperialist character of his country when he spoke at the International Conference “Colonialism, Neocolonialism and the territorial dispossessions of Western imperialism”.
The event held in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, brought together more than 130 delegates from 57 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa.
From the “Antonio José de Sucre” Yellow House, headquarters of the South American nation’s Foreign Ministry, the president said that the nation promotes a “diplomacy for peace” but also to “confront the new imperial attempts to colonize our America.”
In this sense, the head of state stressed the need to “fight as we have to fight in the scenario that touches us to preserve the dignity and the right to life, peace and existence of our peoples.”
The president recalled the historical origin of the venue where the conference is held, which was the headquarters of the Captaincy General of Spain. He denounced that in that same place “Spanish colonialism built its first block” and “established its first foundations of domination” after committing genocide against the native peoples.
He also stressed that Bolivarian diplomacy was founded by Commander Hugo Chávez, whom he described as “the giant of the 21st century” and recalled when, in 2004, he declared the anti-imperialist character of the Bolivarian Revolution.
The Conference, which opened last Thursday and ends this Friday, September 3, seeks to reaffirm the roots of the Caribbean as a unified identity and a historical axis of resistance.
In the opening speech, the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Iván Gil, called for the unity of progressive forces to transform the international system towards a multipolar one and achieve historical justice.
Gil valued the event as transcendental at a time when “the aftermath of colonialism persists” and neocolonialism seeks to re-emerge with force.
Last Thursday’s agenda addressed the “territorial problems derived from colonialism” and “reparations for colonialism”.
In addition, the global structure itself was debated, analyzing whether the United Nations System could be acting as a “new colonization”, a topic moderated by the Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs of Venezuela, Rubén Darío Molina.
