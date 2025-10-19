VP Mohadi Tours Zimbabwe, Angola, Lesotho Pavilions at Osaka Expo 2025
VP Mohadi is currently at the Commons B Pavilion at the Osaka Expo 2025, which is home to the Zimbabwe Pavilion.
He is expected to tour the Zimbabwe Pavilion first, then visit the Angola, Lesotho and Mozambique Pavilions.
The Zimbabwean Pavilion is popular with tourists and gets an average of 8000 visitors per day.
The expo is being held in Osaka, Japan, where 150 countries are showcasing their diverse cultures, tourist destinations and other economic activities.
26 million visitors have so far passed through the Expo, a major success for Japan.
Zimpapers Health and Gender Editor Robin Muchetu, will give us live updates of the Vice President’s tour.
Vice President Explores Zimbabwean Pavilion Showcasing Wildlife and Cultural Heritage at Expo
The Vice President has arrived at the Expo and is making his way to the Zimbabwean Pavilion to explore what the country has showcased since the event began in April.
He is being guided through the pavilion by Mrs. Sheron Kasenya, the Pavilion Director, who is explaining the various exhibits on offer for visitors.
The Vice President was introduced to Zimbabwe’s rich wildlife, highlighting it as a key attraction to encourage tourism and offer visitors an authentic wildlife experience.
He was also shown traditional Zimbabwean musical instruments and had the opportunity to play the mbira and the African drums, ngoma and ingungu.
VP Mohadi marvels at Zimbabwe’s immersive Expo Showcase
Next, VP Mohadi saw a 360 degree immersion which was showcasing Zimbabwe’s various provinces, from the wildlife in Matabeleland North to the tea estates in Tanganda, Manicaland.
The show also includes the various economic development programmes being done in Zimbabwe.
The star of the expo is the virtual reality VR show which sells the mighty Victoria Falls and what the resort city has to offer.
VP Mohadi is enjoying the advanced technology which visitors to the pavilion are enjoying. Constant queues are seen outside the Zimbabwean pavilion as visitors want to interact with the VP.
VP Mohadi Engages with Lesotho, Angola at International Expo
The VP has moved to the Lesotho Pavilion where he is interacting with an official there hearing the rich history that the Kingdom of Lesotho has.
He also managed to visit the Angolan pavilion where he was greeted with mesmerizing song and dance which kept the delegation glued on to their performances.
A short film about malaria was beamed for the VP to see and appreciate efforts Angola has made to ensure clinics are built and the population has access to medicines.
The pavilion managers of Angola also recited how Zimbabwe and Angola share a history that dates back to pre-independence.
VP Mohadi also detailed how the two nations still share a formidable relationship to-date with the VP having visited the nation recently. He was also shown how the country is making headways in producing quality traditional medicines that, if approved will transform how they are treating common ailments.
Mozambique Pavilion Wows VP Mohadi with Cutting-Edge Innovations
The tour of the pavilions has now moved to Mozambique, the final country to be visited today.
Exhibitors are showcasing to Vice President Mohadi various tech-based innovations they have developed and how these are transformative.
Of particular note are special spectacles designed for people with visual impairments. These glasses detect obstacles ahead and vibrate to warn the wearer to stop.
The spectacles are also fitted with GPS, allowing the user’s location to be easily tracked if needed.
The Vice President concluded his tour by taking time to view the exhibitions and gain a deeper appreciation of what various countries have to offer. He also signed the visitors’ books for Angola and Mozambique, demonstrating solidarity with the African nations participating in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
