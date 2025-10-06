Will Gaza Surrender? Ramzy Baroud and Robert Inlakesh Discuss Trump’s Plan on Flood Gate
October 6, 2025
Ramzy Baroud and Robert Inlakesh in conversation for the Flood Gate podcast. (Thumbnail: Palestine Chronicle)
By Romana Rubeo
In this FloodGate episode, Baroud and Inlakesh dissect Trump’s so-called Gaza plan, exposing how Western diplomacy seeks to turn genocide into surrender.
In the latest episode of Palestine Chronicle’s FloodGate podcast, Palestinian journalist and author Ramzy Baroud speaks with analyst Robert Inlakesh about the latest political maneuvers surrounding the Gaza war — from Donald Trump’s “peace plan” to the New York Declaration and the broader diplomatic efforts aimed at pressuring the Palestinian Resistance to surrender.
The conversation exposes the colonial logic behind the proposed agreements, the complicity of Arab and Western governments, and the historical continuity of resistance in Gaza. Together, Baroud and Inlakesh argue that Israel’s war is not just military but existential — and that Palestinians’ steadfastness remains the decisive factor against total erasure.
A Blueprint for Surrender
Baroud and Inlakesh opened their discussion by unpacking the so-called Trump peace plan, which, according to Inlakesh, reads more like a surrender agreement than a ceasefire proposal.
“The New York Declaration calls for a Palestinian state — but a completely demilitarized one,” Inlakesh explained. “The only country in the world that is completely demilitarized would be this Palestinian state they’re talking about.”
Baroud emphasized the perversity of this demand:
“The timing of this language comes in the midst of a genocide. If anybody needs protection anywhere in the world, it should be the Palestinians.”
Both noted that this so-called recognition of a Palestinian state strips it of sovereignty, democracy, and even self-defense. Western states, Inlakesh added, “want a Palestinian Authority handpicked by the West,” excluding all other political factions — effectively institutionalizing subjugation.
Worse than Oslo
Baroud and Inlakesh compared the Trump proposal and the New York Declaration to the Oslo Accords, arguing that the new plan is even “worse than Oslo.”
“At least Oslo had envisaged a timeline,” Baroud noted, “but this new ‘Oslo’ doesn’t even offer structure of any kind.”
Instead, it cements Israel’s domination while demanding reforms that turn the Palestinian Authority into a subcontractor of occupation. They explained that the European and American conditions on aid and security reform have “made the PA (Palestinian Authority – PC) a branch of the IDF (Isreali army – PC).”
“They survive on Israeli tax revenue and Western funding. At this point, they’ve been hired as a branch within the IDF.”
The two concluded that what is being presented as reform is, in fact, a tightening of control — and a prelude to the political neutralization of Gaza.
Ethnic Cleansing Repackaged
Baroud drew attention to what he called a “new method of ethnic cleansing”, disguised as humanitarian evacuation.
“Every time a wounded Palestinian is sent abroad for treatment,” he said, “one or two family members are allowed to go. Do the math — half of Gaza could disappear this way.”
He noted that countries from Indonesia to Sudan are already discussing resettlement offers, which he and Inlakesh warned could turn temporary evacuation into permanent exile.
“This is not about rebuilding Gaza,” Baroud said. “It’s about gaining access, removing people piece by piece, until resistance is impossible.”
Inlakesh agreed: “The real obstacle in Israel’s face is not just the resistance, it’s the people of Gaza — who feed the resistance with more fighters.”
The Politics of Betrayal
According to Inlakesh, the mounting diplomatic push is less about peace and more about protecting regional regimes that fear popular backlash.
“Arab states like Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar just want this war to end,” he said. “They don’t care about the resistance or the future of Palestine.”
Baroud pointed out that the same Arab governments now backing Trump’s proposal are the ones enforcing the siege or hosting US military bases used to bomb Gaza.
“They are applying pressure on Hamas while claiming to mediate. It’s a diplomatic coup meant to shift blame — so that if Palestinians reject surrender, the genocide becomes their fault.”
The discussion linked this strategy to the ‘Greater Israel’ project, which, Inlakesh argued, is not about borders but about ensuring Arab regimes remain fragmented and dependent.
The Resistance Will Not Surrender
Both Baroud and Inlakesh rejected the notion that Gaza’s armed resistance is nearing defeat.
“Even if there are political statements or pressures,” Inlakesh said, “I don’t see them surrendering — not for one second.”
He underscored that the fighters in Gaza are the people themselves — survivors who have lost families, homes, and entire neighborhoods.
“It’s not about ideology anymore,” he said. “It’s about fighting the enemy. The more civilians they kill, the stronger the will to resist becomes.”
Baroud added that history leaves no room for illusions: every attempt to disarm Palestinian or Arab resistance — from Lebanon in 1982 to Syria today — has only led to further massacres.
“Israel will do what Israel wants,” he said. “The resistance stands in the way of total annihilation.”
(The Palestine Chronicle)
– Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.
No comments:
Post a Comment