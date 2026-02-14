Africa Must Deepen Integration as Global Multilateralism Faces Mounting Strain: AU Chair Youssouf
ADDIS ABABA, February 14, 2026 (ENA) — African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called on African nations to FastTrack continental integration and tighten coordination among key institutions, cautioning that the global multilateral system is under growing pressure.
Speaking at the opening of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Youssouf said the international landscape is increasingly volatile and uncertain.
“Multilateralism is sorely tested, and we are witnessing the emergence of protectionism,” he said, urging member states to reinforce unity and collective responsibility.
“In the face of these challenges, Africa should scale up its cooperation by enhancing its integration programs, and African institutions should intensify their efforts and determination,” he emphasized.
Youssouf noted that the summit convenes at a time of overlapping global and continental crises. He warned that insecurity continues to undermine stability across the continent.
“Our summit is taking place against the backdrop of crises on the continent and in the world. Our policy of silencing the guns is far from becoming a reality, and open or latent conflicts remain chronic,” he stated.
Highlighting this year’s theme on water and sanitation, the Chairperson described the sector as central to economic resilience and regional cooperation.
“Water and sanitation are key to our economies and a collective good that should be a source of peace and cooperation among nations,” he said.
He stressed that shifts in the global order are directly shaping Africa’s development path.
“The change in the international order significantly impacts the affairs of the continent, without forgetting the interference in our affairs by externalities,” he noted.
Calling for stronger institutional alignment, Youssouf urged African financial and development bodies to coordinate more effectively, including the African Development Bank and other continental mechanisms.
He added that regional economic communities must also expand and harmonize their operations.
Youssouf reaffirmed that Agenda 2063 remains the guiding framework for Africa’s long term transformation.
“By 2050, Africa should be able to rival major economies,” he said, adding, “Agenda 2063 should guide us toward the Africa we want, a strong, autonomous and prosperous Africa. These are not pious wishes but an imperative for survival.”
He underlined the urgency of financing development through domestic means.
“The mobilization of domestic resources to finance the programs of the continent is not an option. It is urgent in the face of external tariffs,” he stressed.
Addressing social and demographic dynamics, Youssouf pointed to rising public expectations across the continent.
“Our youth are impatient, our women demand greater equality, and civil society is asserting itself. It is crucial to expedite industrialization and accelerate cultural transformation,” he said.
On economic growth, he highlighted energy and infrastructure as foundational pillars.
“That will only be possible if we develop Africa’s energy potential and create the necessary infrastructure. These are the prerequisites for the economic development we expect,” he stated.
Turning to ongoing conflicts, Youssouf said instability continues to exact a heavy toll across several regions.
“From Sudan to the Sahara, to the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and elsewhere, our people continue to bear the brunt of instability,” he said.
He reaffirmed the centrality of international legal norms in safeguarding peace.
“International law and international humanitarian law are the basis of the international community. Preserving and promoting them will be the only pathway to ensuring peace in the world,” he stated.
Concluding his address, Youssouf pledged sustained commitment from the Commission.
“The African Union Commission, which I head, will spare no efforts to advance this agenda. This is long term work, and we must ensure that our action is sustainable,” he stressed.
