African Leaders Call for Urgent Intervention to End Sudan War
15 February 2026
African Union leaders pose for collective picture at the 39thOrdinary Session of the regional body in Addis Ababa,on Feb 14, 2026.
February 14, 2026 (ADDIS ABABA) – African leaders on Saturday called for immediate international intervention to halt the war in Sudan and resolve the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has entered its third year.
The 39th African Union (AU) summit opened in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, with an agenda dominated by the war in Sudan, terrorism in the Sahel, and continental security, energy and water issues.
Over two days, the summit will address internal conflicts in Sudan and the Sahel, as well as efforts to combat cross-border terrorism. Sudan was absent from the summit for the fifth consecutive time due to its suspension following the October 2021 coup led by the army chief.
Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye assumed the AU chairmanship for the new session, taking the lead at a time of complex continental dynamics ranging from security challenges to active wars. Speeches from most African presidents and heads of government highlighted the scale of the Sudanese crisis, with urgent calls for an immediate ceasefire between the warring parties.
The outgoing AU Chairman, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, emphasized a “zero tolerance” policy toward coups during the handover ceremony. He urged collective action to settle the Sudanese conflict, stating that the guns in Africa must be silenced and effective solutions found for the continent’s protracted conflicts.
Lourenco said the conflict in Sudan has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and massive displacement. He stressed that the international community must fulfil its duty to Sudan, calling on global leaders to help the Sudanese people achieve peace and security.
He further condemned the trend of coup leaders organizing and winning their own elections, calling it unacceptable and a move that encourages further coups.
African Union Commission Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also noted in his address that the continent faces massive challenges due to ongoing wars.
The incoming AU Chairman, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, pledged neutrality regarding continental issues. He committed to addressing the situations in Sudan, eastern Congo, Somalia and other conflict zones, noting that these crises undermine the continent’s economy and claim the lives of thousands of young people.
Ndayishimiye said there are many security crises on the continent within a geopolitical landscape fraught with challenges, necessitating respect for dialogue and international rule of law. He vowed to build peace, security and stability, affirming his commitment to the “Silencing the Guns” initiative.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the war in Sudan and said the Security Council must intervene constructively in Libya. He urged Sudanese political forces to create a space for peace and establish an inclusive political path.
Guterres added that Africa requires justice, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and financial architecture reform. He described the denial of a permanent seat for Africa on the U.N. Security Council as “unacceptable.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the leaders as a guest of honour, stating that Rome seeks to establish an equal strategic partnership with African nations based on mutual interest rather than traditional aid patterns. She noted that an Italian summit held on Friday in Addis Ababa focused on economic cooperation and investment.
Meloni said Italy is working on a comprehensive investment transformation project in Africa, focusing on fragile states and debt sustainability frameworks to ensure long-term stability.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said the Palestinian people still require effective international support to achieve their legitimate rights. He noted that Israeli policies have destroyed approximately 85% of the infrastructure in the Palestinian territories.
Following the opening remarks, the Kenyan President presented a report on the reform of AU organs. The Comoros Ambassador to the AU announced the 2026 Bureau composition, with Burundi as Chair, Ghana as First Vice-Chair and Angola as Rapporteur.
