Burhan Says End of RSF Rebellion Near
4 February 2026
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sets strict conditions for any negotiations with the rival RSF, during a speech in Atbara on October 18, 2025. (Sovereign Council photo)
February 4, 2026 (AL-TAKINA) – Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Wednesday that the end of the rebellion by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is imminent.
Burhan’s remarks come a day after Massad Boulos, the U.S. presidential advisor for African affairs, announced that a quad mechanism—comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt—had reached a peace document acceptable to both parties.
Addressing a crowd in the Al-Takina area of Al Jazirah State, Burhan stated that victory is near and the defeat of “traitors” and the elimination of the rebellion is coming. He added that the army and the RSF can no longer coexist.
He described the stance of the people of Al-Takina, which had previously been occupied by the RSF, as the fuel and lived experience from which popular resistance emerged to fight the rebellion from within, noting that history would record these positions.
The victory that began in Al-Takina will continue until the entire national territory is liberated from the “impurity of rebellion and traitors,” Burhan said. He emphasized that Sudan would not accommodate those who plan to create crises within it.
In a related development, Shams al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council and deputy army chief, said the armed forces are proceeding with the “battle of dignity” until every inch of land is cleared. He maintained that victory is inevitably coming soon.
Kabbashi stated that the primary goal after liberating areas is to ensure the safe return of citizens to their homes in Kordofan and Darfur, enabling reconstruction, recovery, and development.
Accompanied by Khartoum Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza, Kabbashi inspected the conditions of displaced persons from Darfur and Kordofan in the Ombada locality of Omdurman.
Addressing the displaced, Kabbashi praised their patience despite the loss of their homes and property. He characterized the current suffering of the Sudanese people as a trial from God, adding that the lesson lies in patience and steadfastness.
The number of internally displaced persons in Sudan is estimated at 9.2 million, mostly in the Darfur region, where they face harsh humanitarian conditions due to a weak response to their needs.
