Lesotho, Cote d'Ivoire Ministers Highlight Water Security and Sanitation as Pillars of Dev't
Addis Ababa, February 16, 2026 (ENA)—Lesotho and Cote d'Ivoire Ministers have underscored the strategic importance of water resources and sanitation in driving socio-economic development across the continent.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, Lesotho Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoana, who is in Addis for the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, noted that water is a vital source for Southern Africa.
The Foreign Minister stressed that water remains not only one of Lesotho’s most important strategic resources but also that of the region.
“This is one of the most important subjects for Lesotho as the water source for the Southern African region.”
He therefore called for broader consultation and cooperation with neighboring countries, including South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia as well as international organizations involved in water resource management.
Reaffirming his country’s support for multilateralism, Mpotjoana emphasized Lesotho’s active participation in the Southern African Development Community and cooperation with institutions such as the European Union.
“As a smaller country, as a smaller economy, our voice is heard” through multilateral organizations, he said. “Together, two hands can only clap. A single hand cannot clap.”
He further warned that underdevelopment and over-reliance on external actors are key sources of conflict, urging African countries to strengthen domestic capacity and calling on the African Union to play a stronger role in advancing economic development across the continent.
For his part, Cote d'Ivoire Environment and Ecological Transition Minister, Abou Bamba, highlighted his country’s investments in water and sanitation.
“My country is investing in the sector of sanitation and access to water for several reasons. Water plays an important role in our overall socio-economic development process,” he said.
Elaborating on this point, the Minister stated that water supports multiple sectors in the country. “We use water for navigation. We use water for energy. We use water for agriculture; and water is also an excellent strategic positioning for my country in the sub-region.”
According to Bamba, Côte d’Ivoire is making steady progress toward universal access to safe drinking water.
“We are almost at universal access to safe drinking water for the entire population in Côte d’Ivoire. So, we are very happy we’re making some progress,” he stated.
However, he stressed that safe water access must be accompanied by improved sanitation systems. “Water is equally important as sanitation facilities because if we don’t have proper sanitation facilities, this could be a source of waterborne diseases and health issues across the nation.”
Both ministers emphasized that strengthening African-led solutions and deepening regional cooperation will be essential to ensuring universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation, describing water security as fundamental to sustainable development and public health across Africa.
The theme of the 2026 African Union is: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”
