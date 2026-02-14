Prime Minister Abiy Holds High-Level Diplomatic Talks with African Leaders at 39th AU Summit
Addis Ababa, February 14, 2026 (ENA)—Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conducted a series of strategic bilateral meetings with prominent African leaders on the margins of the African Union 39th Summit, reinforcing Ethiopia’s commitment to regional integration, innovation, and strengthened continental partnerships.
During the summit, the Prime Minister held productive talks with President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues of partnership, building on the two nations’ growing aviation collaboration.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Abiy also met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia to deliberate on key bilateral issues.
In discussions with President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, the Prime Minister highlighted Ethiopia’s forward-looking agenda in technology and Artificial Intelligence, including plans to establish a continental AI university aimed at positioning Africa as a global innovation hub.
Prime Minister Abiy further conferred with Mohamed al-Menfi, Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, where discussions centered on regional developments and strengthening bilateral relations.
Concluding his engagements, the Prime Minister met with President Duma Boko of Botswana to discuss enhanced economic cooperation, regional peace and security, and collaborative efforts to nurture the next generation of African leadership.
The high-level diplomatic engagements underscore Ethiopia’s proactive role in advancing continental unity, innovation-driven development, and strategic partnerships across Africa.
