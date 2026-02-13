Russia Pushes Ukrainian Troops Out of Two Towns in Zaporozhye Region — Military Expert
Andrey Marochko says that the servicemen are clearing the territories of the towns
© Alexander Reka/TASS
LUGANSK, February 13. /TASS/. Russian troops have expanded their control zone and pushed Ukrainian forces out of two settlements near Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye Region - Krinichnoye and Tsvetkovoye, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.
"After the liberation of Staroukrainka, our servicemen continued to consolidate their success. They expanded their control zone northwest of the settlement. Specifically, two settlements, Krinichnoye and Tsvetkovoye, have moved into the so-called gray zone. The enemy was pushed out of these settlements," he said.
Marochko added that Russian forces are currently clearing the territories of Krinichnoye and Tsvetkovoye.
On February 4, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye Region.
