KIGALI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Yusuf Murangwa announced Thursday a revised national budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, indicating a reduction of 80.4 billion Rwandan francs (about 57.5 million U.S. dollars) due to changes in the financing arrangements.
The revised budget presented before Parliament in capital Kigali is 6.95 trillion Rwandan francs, down from 7 trillion francs initially approved in June 2025.
Murangwa said the adjustment follows the securing of more affordable concessional and domestic financing for major national projects, such as construction of the second phase of the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera District, which reduced the funding requirement by 168.2 billion francs.
The recurrent budget has been revised downward by 198 billion francs to 4,114.9 billion, the minister said, reflecting adjustments in the public debt profile, subsidies, and the use of goods and services.
Meanwhile, investment in the capital and development projects has increased by 253.2 billion francs, amounting to 2,115.8 billion francs.
This rise, he said, underscores the country's continued commitment to advancing national infrastructure and strategic priorities.
