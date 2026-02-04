UN Urges Truce in Sudan as 1,000-day Conflict Drives Famine, Mass Displacement
4 February 2026
United Nations humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, UN photo
February 3, 2026(UNITED NATIONS) – The United Nations’ emergency relief chief on Tuesday called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan, warning that the country’s “horrific” crisis has persisted for more than 1,000 days as the conflict nears its third year.
Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, speaking at a U.S.-hosted event in Washington, urged international donors to mobilize resources for a humanitarian response that remains severely underfunded.
“The horrific humanitarian crisis in Sudan has endured more than 1,000 days, and that is far too long,” Fletcher said. He described widespread famine, mass displacement and “terrifying sexual violence” against women and girls.
Fletcher reiterated U.S. and U.N. support for the “Quad” mediation effort – comprising the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to secure a pause in fighting. The proposed truce includes demilitarizing key areas to allow rapid scale-up of life-saving aid.
On the ground, insecurity continues to drive displacement. In South Kordofan state, a recent U.N. mission to Abu Jubaihah found more than 10,000 displaced people living in camps with critical shortages of food, water and healthcare, OCHA said. Many had fled Kadugli and Dilling, while others arrived from West Kordofan and East Darfur.
Some families reached safety only after “long and dangerous journeys” through South Sudan, facing theft, detention and family separation, officials said.
In North Darfur, more than 1,000 people arrived in Tawila locality in recent days. While community kitchens provide hot meals, partners report acute shortages of medical services and household items. Further displacement was reported in East Darfur and Blue Nile state.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has appealed to international donors for $2.9 billion this year. The funding is intended to reach 20 million people, though officials warned that resources remain severely stretched as needs continue to rise.
