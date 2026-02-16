'We're Ready to Deploy Soldiers Immediately,' Says Deputy Defence Minister of South Africa
Babalo Ndenze
16 February 2026 | 5:51
Bantu Holomisa explained that the number of soldiers deployed, will be determined through a formal process from the police.
Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa believes the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) should be deployed to address a broad range of criminal activities and not only limited to gangs and illegal mining.
His remarks come after an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the army would be deployed to crime-ridden areas in Gauteng and the Western Cape to assist the police.
“You have people here who are hijacking vehicles across the borders, you have people who are here illegal committing crime and those not complying with rules and regulations, if you want to stay in south Africa you have to obey the laws of this country.”
Speaking on 702 on Monday, Holomisa explained that the number of soldiers deployed, will be determined through a formal process from the police.
He also confirmed that his ministry is ready to act, pending necessary legal and procedural steps.
“We are ready to deploy immediately, if we get a request from the minister of police and a letter from parliament to say we can go ahead, we will utilise the current budget that we have. Then if there’s a shortage the National Treasury will get a report immediately.”
