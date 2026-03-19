Ansar Allah Stands with Iran, Resistance in Lebanon, Iraq
By Al Mayadeen English
Ansar Allah reaffirms support for Iran and resistance groups, urging Arab and Islamic unity while highlighting Gaza’s siege and Al-Aqsa.
The political bureau of Ansar Allah in Yemen renewed its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that it is “writing an epic of faith, freedom, and dignity on behalf of the nation.”
The group also expressed support for Hezbollah fighters, Iraqi resistance factions, and “all peoples of the Ummah” facing what it described as US-Israeli aggression, framing the situation as part of a broader regional confrontation.
Ansar Allah urged Arab and Islamic countries to unify their position, calling for a collective response in support of Palestine and its just cause. The statement emphasized the need for coordinated positions at both the official and popular levels.
The group stressed the need to support al-Aqsa Mosque and the people of Gaza, noting that residents are marking Eid al-Fitr under conditions of siege and starvation. It held “the Zionists and their allies” responsible for the humanitarian situation.
Yemen has taken the decision to support Iran
Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Al Mayadeen that Yemen had taken the decision to support Iran. According to al-Bukhaiti, Yemen is in complete coordination with the Axis of the Resistance, particularly Iran, and is closely monitoring the situation.
He further referenced Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who previously declared that Yemen's hands are on the trigger, and emphasized that Sanaa's involvement is "only a matter of time."
The leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared on March 5 that his forces stand ready to intervene in support of Iran, warning that Yemen is prepared to act if the situation requires.
Yemen hails Axis of Resistance
Addressing “the brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran” during his sixteenth Ramadan lecture, Sayyed al-Houthi said, “Our fingers are on the trigger, and we are ready to intervene whenever necessary.”
He accused leaders of the United States and the Israeli occupation of openly discussing plans to reshape West Asia in favor of the “Greater Israel” project. The Yemeni leader said the Islamic world is currently facing a direct confrontation with the “tyrants of the era,” represented by the Americans, Zionists, and global powers seeking domination over the region.
Meanwhile, Yemen saw massive demonstrations that flooded its streets and cities on International Quds Day, reaffirming Sanaa's full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and hailing the crushing blows it has inflicted on the Israeli and American enemies.
The demonstrations also extended support for the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, declaring that the movement's unwavering resolve has plunged "Israel" into the existential unknown.
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