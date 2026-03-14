Comrade Kim Jong Un’s Speech in Congratulation of Women Across Country on Occasion of March 8 International Women’s Day
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made a speech in congratulation of the women across the country on the occasion of the March 8 International Women’s Day.
The full text of his speech is as follows:
Greeting March 8, I, with my warmest feelings, extend congratulations to all our Korean women, for whom I have affection and respect all the time.
My hearty congratulations also go to all the overseas Korean women.
As they have always done, our women add harmony, beauty, warmth and affection to our society.
Today it is a joyful holiday, when the whole country brims over with the tender feelings of gratitude, blessing and respect for our women.
As we were to greet the women’s day some days after the Ninth Congress of our Party, in which we reviewed the precious successes achieved for the good of the country, I was reminded of all the exceptional and unknown efforts the women of this country had made for those successes. And I wanted to express my special thanks to them for what they had done, so I have decided to make a brief remark today, on the occasion of this opportunity.
I make a deep bow as an expression of my thanks to our women for the unknown efforts and sincerity they have devoted for the country and men.
However, I think that thanks is too simple a word and it would not be enough to encourage and repay them even a little for the extraordinary troubles and difficulties our women have experienced.
I can picture in my mind’s eye the looks of the women in this country, who would wear a gentle smile, as if they had gained all the reward for their silent efforts, after receiving a simple congratulatory remark, a greetings card or a flower from their dear husbands, children, boyfriends, relatives, acquaintances and disciples.
For these women, I cannot find any other better expression than really beautiful.
This expression does not simply imply the beautiful looks of Korean women.
Though physically weak, they are obviously strong-willed, their plain faces assuming courage and the wrinkles on them denoting their strenuous exertion and thus arousing much greater respect. So, they look incomparably beautiful, and I think this is a charm unique to our Korean women.
In the images of our grandmothers’ and mothers’ generations we can see the signs of the severe hardship which they have undergone, the tenacity with which they have gone against all odds, and the strength of genuine love and benevolent affection which they have cherished while working hard to develop this country.
Also, when seeing the faces of our contemporary women of a new generation, we can feel the fresh vigour with which they are working to advance this country towards a bright future, and the optimism and self-confidence they show in overcoming trials cheerfully.
I want to say proudly that all the Korean women who are dear to us–mothers, wives, daughters and girlfriends–are really beautiful and great, as compared with women in other countries.
Korean women, who have remained honest in times of difficulties, stout-hearted in moments of sorrow and courageous even in the face of death, have recorded remarkable exploits in the annals of the revolution and in the pages of history. These exploits still remain in our memory, serving as our strong spiritual mainstay.
Korean women are by nature pure-hearted, upright and strong-willed, and these qualities have been purely inherited for generations. Our contemporary women, too, have become a solid buttress of the revolution bringing affection and delight to all the other people in this country and inspiring them with strength, courage and victory.
In all the positions of our revolution, be they posts for national defence, sites of socialist construction, factories or farms, wherever we go in the country, we can see our women, strong-willed, tenacious, pure-hearted and honest, who are unwilling to show their physical weakness and lag behind men.
The distinguished services rendered by our countless heroes, both known and unknown, as well as the meritorious persons and innovators in this country, are associated with the immeasurable pains that our women, who are their mothers or wives, have taken without expecting any reward.
Our women devote themselves without seeking self-interest or reward, and they find the worth of their life in doing so. Such a fine mind constitutes the basis of a spiritual strength that engenders boundless love and encourages others to defy death unhesitatingly in defence of the love.
Our soldiers are so brave in the life-and-death battles, because they are determined to bring not an iota of shame on their dear mothers, wives, girlfriends or daughters, whom they associate with the sacred appellation motherland.
Women have such incredible strength.
With the passage of time, wrinkles will appear on their beautiful faces. However, the genuine beauty of our Korean women will not fade forever, as they are so honest and upright to endure everything while concerning themselves more about the country and revolution than about their families.
Encouraged by the warm care of such excellent women, their husbands and children achieve innovations at their workplaces, and our revolution is progressing much faster thanks to their peculiar strength, talent and most ennobling self-sacrificing devotion.
In the future, too, our women will play a significant role in making this country more harmonious and prosperous.
So important and irreplaceable are their responsibility and role in developing the socialist society of our own style and finding proper solutions to many big and small social problems.
When they always behave as a role model for their children, encourage their husbands and become a source of happiness and pride for their parents, and when they carry forward the tradition of patriotism as faithfully as ever, our society will become more beautiful, more powerful and more prosperous.
Availing myself of this opportunity, I would like to extend my special thanks and greetings to all the mothers across the country.
Indeed, the sacred appellation mother is a source of great spiritual strength for everyone.
Woman is weak but mother is strong, as the saying goes. Our mothers cherish genuine maternal affection as they make unassuming efforts to bring up their children to be excellent persons, so this country has so many patriots. As such strong-willed mothers constitute the solid foundations, our rosy future is fully guaranteed.
I am hardening my resolve to make unsparing and strenuous efforts to do much more for the sake of these admirable mothers, for the wellbeing of our women.
I earnestly request all our women to fulfil the sacred mission and duty they have assumed before the times, history and the motherland in achieving the prosperity and development of our country and promoting the harmony and unity of our society.
Hoping that all the Korean women will be happy and healthy and remain beautiful for the good of our country, the revolution and the future, I once again extend my warm affection and best wishes to them.
KCNA
2026-03-09
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